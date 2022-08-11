The week that takes a Santa Fe summer from sublime to spectacular is almost upon us.
Santa Fe Indian Market is next weekend, a high point of every summer. But this year’s event will be unique, as the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts celebrates the 100th anniversary of what has become the largest Indigenous arts fair in the world. It’s a week to see and be seen.
This year’s market, set for Aug. 20-21 on and around the Santa Fe Plaza, features more than the buying and selling of unique and authentic creations. Even more compelling is the exchange of knowledge and understanding.
Indian Market and its auxiliary events remind the world Native people cannot be relegated to history. In New Mexico, we understand the contemporary impact of Indigenous people, but that’s not always true around the country. But this year, their genius is being celebrated in Santa Fe and across the globe. Native creativity is having a well-deserved moment.
There’s Prey, a streaming film on Hulu with a Native producer and a majority Indigenous cast. The film has a version in English and Comanche and continues the Predator franchise, this time in the Comanche Nation of the 1700s. It has plenty of Santa Fe connections, including star Amber Midthunder, who is Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux, and who grew up here.
The film’s executive producer, Jhane Myers, who is Comanche/Blackfeet, has long been part of the Santa Fe cultural and artistic scene. The film is a critical success; it has a 92 percent “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a rare feat.
Another production with Santa Fe connections: Dark Winds, an AMC TV show, is filmed around Santa Fe and the Navajo Nation and is based on the characters created by the late Tony Hillerman and his daughter, Anne Hillerman. Other Native-centered TV shows include Hulu-FX’s Reservation Dogs and Rutherford Falls, streaming on Peacock. The shows are authentic and best of all, well done — with excellent reviews and awards reflecting their quality.
At Indian Market, the involvement of Native people is front and center, as always. In 2022, the market again is free and open to the public. The 2021 market, to keep attendance numbers down given the coronavirus pandemic, experimented with charging admission. For the centennial celebration, it makes sense to bring back the traditional market model.
To help navigate market and accompanying events, The New Mexican is proud to present its Legacy magazine inside the Friday, Aug. 12, edition of the newspaper. The magazine can also be read online at santafenewmexican.com and found in hotels around the city. It also will be distributed during market weekend. This comprehensive guide features not just Indian Market, but all the activity that occurs leading up to and during the market, including gallery openings. The magazine has the details on other markets, too, including Free Indian Market downtown and Pathways at Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino
In the magazine, you’ll meet great artists, learn about the various artistic expressions — including film and television — and find out more about how the market evolved and grew. It’s a magazine designed to deepen understanding of Santa Fe Indian Market and all that it brings.
The moment is almost upon us — the market is 100 years strong and ready for the next century. This is what summer is all about.