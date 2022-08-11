The week that takes a Santa Fe summer from sublime to spectacular is almost upon us.

Santa Fe Indian Market is next weekend, a high point of every summer. But this year’s event will be unique, as the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts celebrates the 100th anniversary of what has become the largest Indigenous arts fair in the world. It’s a week to see and be seen.

This year’s market, set for Aug. 20-21 on and around the Santa Fe Plaza, features more than the buying and selling of unique and authentic creations. Even more compelling is the exchange of knowledge and understanding.

