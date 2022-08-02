Tax-free weekend — the friend of back-to-school shoppers — is coming up this weekend.

For parents across the state, not having to pay gross receipts tax on purchases as they gather supplies and clothing is an anticipated break. In Santa Fe, that means 8.3125 percent off the price. With inflation high, all reductions are welcome.

The tax holiday starts at 12:01 a.m. Friday and concludes Sunday at midnight. Warning: The break doesn’t apply to all purchases, and some price limits apply.

