Tax-free weekend — the friend of back-to-school shoppers — is coming up this weekend.
For parents across the state, not having to pay gross receipts tax on purchases as they gather supplies and clothing is an anticipated break. In Santa Fe, that means 8.3125 percent off the price. With inflation high, all reductions are welcome.
The tax holiday starts at 12:01 a.m. Friday and concludes Sunday at midnight. Warning: The break doesn’t apply to all purchases, and some price limits apply.
For personal computers — whether desktop, laptop or notebooks — the limit is $1,000. Clothing and shoes must be priced individually under $100 per unit. Some items are excluded, including ballet shoes or baseball cleats. But enough items are nontaxable so that this weekend, shoppers will save as they purchase necessary supplies. Schools should have supply lists up and ready so parents are buying exactly what their kids need.
But for many children and their parents, even a price break of nearly 10 percent won’t help much. These are families who can’t make ends meet, no matter how hard they try.
That’s why, as children prepare for school, organizations are gearing up to make sure all students have what they need.
One trusted partner in getting supplies to kids is Communities in Schools of New Mexico, which actively interacts with more than 6,000 pre-K through 12th grade students in high-poverty schools across Northern New Mexico.
The nonprofit is raising money for school supplies in its annual back-to-school drive. (Donate at bit.ly/CISBackToSchool)
Other organizations — churches, local government workers and businesses — also will be gathering supplies.
They will be collecting backpacks, paper, pencils, pens, highlighters, calculators and all the items children need for school. These drives have become as much a part of back-to-school preparation as purchasing the supplies.
And don’t forget teachers when donating. They are equipping their classrooms, sometimes out of their own pockets, to make sure children have what they need. Look for teacher fundraising drives, too.
Many educators are taking to Twitter with a list of supplies they need; donating to the Partners in Education Foundation helps fill the warehouse where teachers can shop for free.
Donations can make the difference, perhaps this year more than most. That’s because school supplies, like everything else, cost more in 2022.
According to Deloitte’s 2022 back-to-school survey, parents are planning to spend around $661 per child, on average, as they shop for the fall semester. That’s an increase of 8 percent from 2021 and up 27 percent from 2019. It’s not that parents will be buying more. Items just cost more, especially clothing and accessories — up 18 percent this year on average. Regular school supplies cost 7 percent more, the survey estimates.
It’s the 15th year Deloitte has conducted a survey on parents’ back-to-school spending intentions. The company is known for doing research on critical business issues — and with back-to-school typically the second-largest spending event for parents, understanding the behavior of consumers is key.
The 2022 survey found that, yes, parents are concerned about higher prices. Even so, the survey predicts the estimated market size for back-to-school will reach $34.4 billion this year.
Some of that total will be spent in New Mexico. And with a GRT holiday this weekend, the family budget will stretch a little more. Just in time to make back-to-school spending slightly less painful.