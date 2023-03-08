Giving statewide elected officials a raise — the governor, attorney general and others — is the right thing to do. The people charged with handling the business of the state haven’t had a raise in more than two decades. That’s far too long.

Still, any raise signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shouldn’t take effect until terms of the current officeholders have ended. Politicians can give the next generation of officeholders a pay increase, but not themselves.

Especially when the raise is as hefty as the one being considered in the New Mexico Legislature. Statewide elected officials would receive a raise of nearly $60,000 a year if Senate Bill 442 becomes law. That’s more than the median household income of $54,020 in New Mexico. Consider, too, that statewide raises being proposed for employees are around 4%, with some discussion of increasing the amount to cover health care premium costs. Still, a $60,000 annual raise dwarfs even a 6% pay hike. To approve such a fat raise, effective immediately, is too much.