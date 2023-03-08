Giving statewide elected officials a raise — the governor, attorney general and others — is the right thing to do. The people charged with handling the business of the state haven’t had a raise in more than two decades. That’s far too long.
Still, any raise signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shouldn’t take effect until terms of the current officeholders have ended. Politicians can give the next generation of officeholders a pay increase, but not themselves.
Especially when the raise is as hefty as the one being considered in the New Mexico Legislature. Statewide elected officials would receive a raise of nearly $60,000 a year if Senate Bill 442 becomes law. That’s more than the median household income of $54,020 in New Mexico. Consider, too, that statewide raises being proposed for employees are around 4%, with some discussion of increasing the amount to cover health care premium costs. Still, a $60,000 annual raise dwarfs even a 6% pay hike. To approve such a fat raise, effective immediately, is too much.
The legislation first emerged from the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee with a provision that the new salaries would take effect after the next election cycle. However, that provision was amended in the Senate Finance Committee to make raises go into effect this year, not 2027, should the governor sign it into law. The proposal covers all statewide elected officials except for lieutenant governor.
That’s despite a legislative fiscal impact report that claims the New Mexico Constitution prohibits salary increases for public officials taking place during their terms. However, bill sponsor Sen. Katy Duhigg, D-Albuquerque, disagrees with that assessment based on a 1971 court opinion. Her cosponsor is Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup.
While Duhigg is correct to say New Mexico’s statewide officeholders deserve a pay hike, the current crop ran knowing the salary being offered. They didn’t run advocating paying themselves $60,000 more a year. Of course, offered a pay raise, most people will take it. That’s understandable.
But making the pay hikes effective immediately might invite a veto from the governor. She may be starting her second term and can’t run for governor again, but no politician wants to be known as the person who gave herself a big, fat raise. Imagine the television ads in future political campaigns — or even questions at a confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C. All incumbents who might seek a second term, such as Attorney General Raúl Torrez, might not want to have a giant raise hanging around their necks.
That said, the governor doesn’t make an adequate salary considering her responsibilities and duties — she’s at $110,000 a year. By comparison, several members of her staff earn more. Heck, University of New Mexico men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino is earning $4.975 million over six years, around $800,000 a year. Governors’ salaries across the country can be as low as $70,000 and as high as $200,000-plus.
The issue isn’t whether statewide elected officials should get a raise. Yes, they should. Just not raises that take effect this year.