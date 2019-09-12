The notion that Santa Fe could tackle several problems through one innovative program is welcome. Because, boy, does Santa Fe need to work harder to be a clean, well-manicured city, one that presents its best face to the world. And citizens notice.
It’s difficult to talk to friends or family or read social media posts without hearing or reading complaints about panhandlers, weeds, trash or the presence of the homeless on streets and in parks. Trouble is, many solutions are almost as bad as the original problems.
Asking for money is protected free speech under the U.S. Constitution, according to judges, even if it has the effect of scaring the people who are being dunned or the panhandlers are scam artists. Arresting people whose only crime is lacking a place to sleep is cruel, even if it were legal (it’s not). And Santa Fe made the smart decision to stop using chemicals to wipe out weeds, making the maintenance of parks and medians an almost impossible job.
Now, the city is considering a two-year, $140,000 contract that would put homeless people, panhandlers and others to work cleaning weeds, picking up trash and performing various tasks on the midtown campus that once was the College of Santa Fe. People also could work at several city parks, along the Santa Fe River and in arroyos. Life Link, which assists people to become self-sufficient, would administer the project.
It’s modeled after a similar program in Albuquerque, as well as building on a pilot program that started last year under the Community Services Department. Called the Better Way Van Program, it would be funded through the city’s Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments.
So far, the proposal has made it through two City Council committees but still awaits final approval from the City Council. That shouldn’t be a problem, and we can’t wait to see the many benefits of such a program — whether for the individuals involved who will become more independent or on our streets and in our parks. People who start working will learn new skills and eventually be linked to programs that could change their lives. Litter and weeds will be tackled in a proactive manner.
Along with the program, Mayor Alan Webber already has suggested that residents, instead of handing out money to panhandlers, give money to Life Link. Those dollars could expand this program, with city dollars serving as a kick-starter. Donations to an organization bring the advantage of a donor knowing the money is going to someone truly in need, as opposed to someone who is asking for money to buy drugs or booze. What’s more, if panhandling stops being lucrative, perhaps the people who are asking for a buck will take their schtick elsewhere.
We do not want to see Santa Fe become a cruel, inhospitable place, but it can be disconcerting to be approached for money day after day — especially for women alone or for the elderly. Folks concerned about others in need can always keep bags of personal hygiene items or gift cards for food to hand out.
In cities such as Durango, Colo., merchants collect money for the homeless at jars by the cash register. Instead of giving directly to a person, money collected goes to an organization — such as Life Link — that assists people who need help getting back on their feet. We have suggested that before as something merchants might want to start.
The idea of all of this is taking human capital — potential being lost right now — and putting it to work in a way that helps Santa Fe and the people involved. This could both beautify our city and change lives. A win-win.