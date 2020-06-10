The rules for the special session of the New Mexico Legislature are shaping up — and so far, there’s one set of rules for elected officials and another for staffers.
Lawmakers will not be required to undergo tests for COVID-19.
Legislative staffers will.
That’s the wrong message.
When essential workers return to the job — and during a legislative session, lawmakers are essential — it makes sense that they find out if they have this contagious disease.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, in opening New Mexico, has encouraged essential workers to be tested. The capacity to conduct and turn around such tests has been expanded to handle demand.
Testing is the right thing to do, especially since people with no symptoms of the disease can spread it.
The entire process of convening a legislative session during a pandemic, when mass gatherings are forbidden by state public health order, has been difficult enough.
Legislative leaders have to decide how best to ensure safety for all, especially considering many elected officials are at greater risk of catching the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Old age, obesity, diabetes or hypertension all put a person at greater risk.
The Legislative Council this week did set up rules that will limit the public from attending the special session — and while that might be fine for public safety, it is a blow to transparency even if it is the right call.
Since in-person attendance will be limited, debate needs to be streamed with no technical difficulties. House Speaker Brian Egolf said Wednesday during his Facebook chat with voters that the Legislature will be broadcasting in a way that New Mexicans can participate — the public will be able to speak to committees in real time and additional email will be accepted. "We're all going to have to be patient," he said. Patience will be useful, especially if it accompanies transparency and access.
The main business of the session will be dealing with projected shortfalls in the $7.6 billion budget in fiscal year 2020-21, although a few other measures could make their way onto the governor's call. Those decisions impact all residents of New Mexico. Their input is necessary even if they can’t be there in person.
Media members with credentials will be allowed in the Roundhouse to cover the goings on. That, at least, means visibility for what is happening. (And, yes, journalists should be tested, too, before the session begins.)
Other smart strategies to stop the spread are being considered. Temperatures could be taken at the door, and social distancing of 6 feet apart and the wearing of masks will be adopted. Such procedures make sense and set an example that the Legislature understands the science of this pandemic.
Lawmakers are being encouraged to take COVID-19 tests voluntarily and they should. Let everyone know, too. It’s important for everyone’s peace of mind. And, yes, if a lawmaker tests positive, that person needs to stay isolated and away from others. They don’t get to attend the special session, potentially infecting others. That’s just common sense.
The pandemic and the Legislature’s difficulty in gathering demonstrate that new rules will be required. A virtual Legislature is not the answer in most cases. Still, had rules been in place to meet remotely — had the governor called lawmakers to do so — the Legislature could have passed election reform in time for the primary June 2. A statute could have allowed ballots to be sent to all registered voters without a request and even extended the deadline for counting votes by mail. As it is, election reform for running a general election in case of another surge in COVID-19 cases needs to be considered soon, whether in this special session or another.
Both the House and Senate must embrace rules that allow flexibility for this rapidly shifting, challenging world. Otherwise, the changing world will leave New Mexico in the dust.
