Little is as important to the public as full disclosure each and any time police officers use force against citizens. That’s because a clear understanding is essential for trust between residents and their officers — crucial in ensuring ordinary people believe police will protect, not hurt them.
In Santa Fe, a man in need of help — but also mentally ill and carrying a gun — was the focus of police officers last month. Neighbors said John Eames, 77, was in the midst of a mental health crisis. He even asked a neighbor to call 911, stating he did not want to hurt anyone.
Called to perform a wellness check, police officers found an armed, perhaps suicidal, man. Police said Eames ignored officers who demanded he drop the gun. Minutes into the encounter on May 12, officers shot Eames. He died Tuesday morning.
Citizens still do not know the full details of the encounter. It is “an ongoing investigation,” we are told.
Without disclosure, citizens cannot conclude whether officers acted within the law. It is true Eames had a gun and was outside in an arroyo. A neighbor reported hearing three shots fired before police arrived. That being the case, innocent bystanders could have been at risk.
It is possible police action prevented injury to those individuals. Officers in Santa Fe often perform amazing, and yes, death-defying acts, to keep the public safe. And when that’s the case, we salute them.
It also is possible this tragic outcome could have been avoided.
But here’s the rub, nearly a month after the shooting: The public still does not know. Without state police disclosing more of what happened that day, information remains scant.
At this point, neither state police — which is in charge of the investigation — nor the Santa Fe Police Department has even named which officers fired at Eames. SFPD Deputy Chief Ben Valdez also would not comment after the shooting to say which, if any, of the officers had been placed on administrative leave.
But in May, Valdez wrote in an email that state police investigators would interview officers and then contact the police department. At that point, Valdez noted: “We will provide a media release with the names of the officers. In the release we will identify the officers that were placed on administrative leave in compliance with Department policy.”
Almost a month later, that hasn’t happened. An arrest warrant affidavit filed against Eames after the shooting listed which officers and personnel were present during the incident: Sgt. Ryan Alire-Maez, Alternative Response Unit Officer Steven Lopez, Officer Julian Norris, Officer Andres Sanchez, Officer Luis Ruiz and Officer David Gallegos. The affidavit doesn’t indicate which officers fired their weapons.
Officers found Eames in an arroyo below Los Arroyos condominiums on Calle Ojo Feliz. He was holding a gun in his right hand, which officers told him to drop immediately. Instead of complying, Eames walked away. For seven minutes, officers tried to deescalate the situation. Eames put his gun in his pocket. Officers approached, but Eames then reached toward the pocket. At that point, “two or more officers” fired, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
It is a tragedy that a man in need of a wellness check ended up dead. The public deserves to know how that happened — the sooner, the better.