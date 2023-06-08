Little is as important to the public as full disclosure each and any time police officers use force against citizens. That’s because a clear understanding is essential for trust between residents and their officers — crucial in ensuring ordinary people believe police will protect, not hurt them.

In Santa Fe, a man in need of help — but also mentally ill and carrying a gun — was the focus of police officers last month. Neighbors said John Eames, 77, was in the midst of a mental health crisis. He even asked a neighbor to call 911, stating he did not want to hurt anyone.

Called to perform a wellness check, police officers found an armed, perhaps suicidal, man. Police said Eames ignored officers who demanded he drop the gun. Minutes into the encounter on May 12, officers shot Eames. He died Tuesday morning.

