Congress and its leaders let down voters by refusing to allow a vote before the midterm elections on whether to ban lawmakers or their family members from trading individual stocks.
Stock trading by public servants — who seem, too often, to profit in the process — has helped erode the confidence of Americans in their government. Some 76 percent of Americans have said they disagree with the practice, according to a recent Gallup poll.
They believe, perhaps with some justification, that too many members of Congress are out for what they can get and are beholden to rich special interests. No wonder so many Americans lack faith in the institution.
This is not simply perception, either. A New York Times investigation looked at thousands of publicly reported trades, focusing on 97 members of Congress or immediate family members. Examining data over three years, the newspaper discovered more than 3,700 trades that posed “potential conflicts between their public responsibilities and private finances.”
Currently, members of Congress — and everyone — are forbidden from insider trading; that is, using confidential information to buy or sell assets in a way that benefits them. But the law still has gray areas, and some lawmakers are making policy choices about matters in which they have investments. This practice has reduced public trust.
Of course, most senators and representatives are not using their office to profit. Cynicism should not color all our deliberations. But avoiding the appearance of conflicts of interest would restore some faith in government.
Some encouraging signs are present, though. After taking office in 2021, U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández was one of several freshman lawmakers who pledged to avoid individual stock trading in response to an inquiry from the New York Times. U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury supports stock ban trading legislation, too. Both New Mexico senators, Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, are backers of Senate legislation to institute a ban. They are right to do so.
Significantly, a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers had been leading the charge to get legislation passed that would require individual stocks to be placed in a blind trust. It appeared close to passage just a few weeks ago, but as always, significant opposition does exist.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, evidently, is one of the naysayers. She had asked the House Administration Committee to develop legislation, with a package unveiled last week. Unlike other proposals, this was drafted in secret with little bipartisan input.
It would ban lawmakers, senior staff, spouses, dependent children, Supreme Court justices and members of the executive branch from owning or trading stocks. Instead, they could place stocks in investments such as a diversified mutual fund or a qualified blind trust. That sounded acceptable, except for a loophole in the bill that could allow for creation of qualified blind trusts that did not comply with existing law.
The result? Efforts appear to be over until after the midterm elections.
Critics of the legislation say it was designed to fail, while at the same time presenting the appearance of leaders who are trying to address the problem. Pelosi, by the way, is married to a stock trader and once was opposed to such a ban before deciding to support this legislation.
Cynicism about the political process is bad for democracy. Citizens deserve a Congress that votes to remove the appearance of a conflict of interest. So far, Congress has let them down.