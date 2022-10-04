Congress and its leaders let down voters by refusing to allow a vote before the midterm elections on whether to ban lawmakers or their family members from trading individual stocks.

Stock trading by public servants — who seem, too often, to profit in the process — has helped erode the confidence of Americans in their government. Some 76 percent of Americans have said they disagree with the practice, according to a recent Gallup poll.

They believe, perhaps with some justification, that too many members of Congress are out for what they can get and are beholden to rich special interests. No wonder so many Americans lack faith in the institution.

Popular in the Community