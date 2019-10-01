The sight of young people protesting and taking to the streets to secure their future is inspiring. And so it has been both locally and in the world with youth protesting in favor of action to slow the warming of the planet.
Hundreds of teens and younger kids turned out to protest last month for the Global Climate Strike at the Roundhouse. This week, members of the local Youth United for Climate Crisis Action showed up at the Governor’s Office demanding that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham take more significant action on climate change. She was not at the Roundhouse — Sept. 30 is San Geronimo Feast Day at Taos Pueblo, and the governor was taking part in activities there. The kids say they’ll be back.
And good for them. At the same time, perhaps it would be prudent for the protesters to acknowledge what Gov. Lujan Grisham already is doing. Significantly, unlike her predecessor, Lujan Grisham understands that climate change is real. She accepts that the globe must reduce its use of fossil fuels and turn to alternative sources of energy. She is not a climate skeptic.
Already, she has had New Mexico join the U.S. Climate Alliance to embrace the goals of the 2015 Paris Accord — a global effort to reduce fossil fuel emissions. She established the New Mexico Interagency Climate Change Task Force to find and develop clean energy, conservation and emission-reduction strategies at each state agency.
She is asking her Environment Department and Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department to build a regulatory framework to reduce methane emissions. She got behind and helped pass the Energy Transition Act to move New Mexico utilities and rural electric cooperatives toward 100 percent renewable energy. Most recently, she committed New Mexico to aggressive clean car standards — 52 mpg average is the eventual goal — aligning our state with others fighting federal efforts to roll back progress on better gas mileage.
Important for all of our futures, the governor is working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to lower the threats to public health and the environment. She is committed to diversifying the New Mexico economy so that at some point — soon, we trust — some 36 percent of the state’s revenues do not come from oil and gas. She is no slacker on climate change, even if she and students don’t agree on every point of policy.
That’s something Lujan Grisham pointed to in a letter to students as she said, “I stand with you. I support you. I want to encourage your continued advocacy.”
The students are calling for a ban on fracking — the way of drilling for oil that is fueling our current boom — especially in indigenous communities. Further, they want the governor to declare a climate emergency. We think declarations are fine, but Lujan Grisham’s actions show she understands there is an emergency. Students also would like to see the establishment of what they are calling the Just Transition Fund, moving revenues from oil and gas toward paying for strategies to eliminate state dependence on fossil fuels. That’s what a large chunk of the state budget is directed to right now. Money spent to attract businesses from out of state, to grow Spaceport America, to help local businesses expand and to build the film industry all are ways New Mexico is diversifying.
Another way to diversify the state economy is for these bright young people to stay in school — many of these strikes take place during school hours — graduate from college and come home to change their communities. New Mexico needs their brains, their passion and their policy proposals.
Most of all, we need progress at the national and global level. That means young people who are old enough must take these protests into the ballot box. The good work New Mexico is doing will not matter if climate change skeptics remain in power.
Protest today. Vote tomorrow. And occasionally, thank a governor who agrees with you.