It won’t be easy or cheap, but city of Santa Fe leaders are making progress on necessary upgrades to ensure better operations in the police department’s evidence room. Along the way, those leaders also are keeping citizens informed of progress.
We learned this week that equipment to upgrade the evidence room — it is cluttered and evidence has been lost — will cost about $467,000. Another $400,000 or so will be needed in recurring expenses to hire four new workers, including a supervisor.
Increased staffing will allow the department to have an employee in the room seven days a week; that makes sense, considering police officers also work seven days a week. Money to pay the four hires will come by reclassifying four vacant police officer positions.
Investing in staffing for the evidence room means that any equipment upgrades will be accompanied with enough people to do the work of logging, tagging, tracking and finding evidence as it is needed. If done right, expensive equipment will work correctly, with enough staff to operate and do the job.
Another $57,000 is being budgeted for temporary staff to clean out unnecessary evidence as the room is put into tiptop shape. A consultant’s report found that 40 percent of material from misdemeanor cases, for example, needed to be dumped because the statute of limitations had expired.
The improvement plan is working its way through various City Council committees. This week, the Public Safety Committee and Finance Committee approved contracts to buy the security system and evidence-tracking software. The Public Works Committee weighs in Monday, with the City Council voting Wednesday.
As the proposal moves along, we do hope councilors ask questions about whether the police officer positions being reclassified are being eliminated from the force, or whether this is just a way to fund positions within the current budget. Santa Fe’s police department, after all, is perennially short of officers. The department has 31 open spots, with another opening soon. It would be a shame to see positions permanently eliminated.
Councilors also can ask for the total budget of the evidence room and use those figures to compare our costs to similarly sized cities. Santa Fe must fix the problems but should be frugal and smart along the way.
The idea, once better training and equipment are in place, is to bring the evidence room practices up to standards identified by the International Association of Property and Evidence. Eventually, the department hopes to have its evidence room accredited as operating at the highest degree of professionalism.
All of that remains a work in progress. Still, Santa Fe leaders identified a problem — seeking outside expertise to examine in detail evidence room operations — and now are working diligently on improving the situation, all while keeping citizens in the loop. This is what needs to happen across city departments as better systems and procedures are established to make government work.
