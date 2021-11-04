Vaccinations are coming to New Mexico for children as young as 5, increasing protection against the spread of COVID-19 and bringing us closer to the pandemic’s end.
Key to success — and unfortunately, the great unknown — is whether enough parents will vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11, who now are eligible for potentially lifesaving shots. The stakes are high.
With enough children vaccinated against COVID-19, life at school can resume a more normal pattern. Even better, it has positive ripple effects for vulnerable elderly people who live with youngsters or adults with underlying conditions that put them at greater risk. By now, we all know the benefits: fewer transmissions lead to decreased opportunities for the virus to mutate and become more infectious or deadly.
Yet, like other pandemic progress, vaccinating children is likely to be controversial and divisive. A bloc of vaccine-adverse individuals has weakened the herd protection a near 100 percent vaccination rate provides.
Even in New Mexico, where 72.7 percent of residents have completed both doses, pockets of unvaccinated people in communities around the state have meant continued spread.
Still, the work of vaccinating and persuasion continues. Some 54.5 percent of teenagers are among the vaccinated, and the state Department of Health is hoping for similar success among younger children as health workers seek to reach the 180,866 children ages 5 to 11 in New Mexico.
As the rollouts begin, there’s been a pattern. Some 30 percent of parents are eager for vaccinations, with a second group waiting to observe how it works. As parents see other children become vaccinated without side effects, they bring their kids in.
Right now, the rush is on. The first 90,000 children’s doses have been divided into three shipments — the first arrived last week, the second will get here this week and the third is scheduled around Nov. 10.
It’s essential shots be distributed quickly and equitably across the state. Clinics will be set up, with individual appointments available at pharmacies. Some Santa Fe residents already have their kids scheduled for shots.
At the same time vaccinations are more widely available for youngsters, schools are finally bringing in rapid testing so children or school staff exposed to the coronavirus don’t have to quarantine. Instead, they can be tested and stay in school — three tests in five days, with in-person learning uninterrupted.
Santa Fe Public Schools has been piloting the program at two campuses this fall, and it hopes to offer it more broadly starting Dec. 1. Nearly 70 of New Mexico’s 89 school districts have registered for the Test and Stay program, along with 16 private schools, 54 state charter schools and four tribal schools.
Widespread availability of vaccinations, getting shots to adults and children and rapid testing to isolate the virus — these are all signs that New Mexico can get ahead of COVID-19. Do that, and wearing masks will be up to individuals, and lockdowns will be a bad memory.
