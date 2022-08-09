Getting junk vehicles out of neighborhoods — that’s the intent of an updated city of Santa Fe ordinance that takes effect this week.

And who doesn’t want to see rusting old trucks or cars disposed of properly instead of rusting next door? But like so much in law, how the ordinance will be enforced makes a difference. Details matter.

After all, one person’s junk can be someone else’s classic car waiting to be restored. Since the internal combustion engine came to Santa Fe, it’s safe to say people who loved tinkering with motors often kept an extra car on hand for parts. Classic cars are a popular hobby in town; those vehicles, even when they’re not up and running, aren’t seen as junk by their owners.

