Halloween is a few weeks away, and already people are worrying about Christmas. And this year, it’s not the commercial onslaught that seems to begin earlier and earlier each year, drowning the true meaning of the season in sales pitches.
This year, shoppers are being warned that if they don’t buy presents early, there will be few presents under the tree.
In ports across the United States, ships are stacked up with goods — and they aren’t being unloaded. There is a shortage of truck drivers to take items to stores once the goods are off the ships. All of this adds up to a situation where goods could be scarce, prices will rise and anyone waiting until December to shop could be left empty-handed.
Here’s an alternative, one that is much easier in Santa Fe than many cities around the world.
This holiday season is the perfect time to purchase presents from a local artist or Santa Fe-based stores selling goods made close to home. It might take more time than heading to a mall for one marathon day of shopping or ordering from online vendors, but the potential for presents is abundant in our town.
We were encouraged to hear, for example, that the artists of the beloved Traditional Spanish Market are bringing their show back to Santa Fe this winter. The market, usually put on by the Spanish Colonial Arts Society, had been relocated to Albuquerque and then, during COVID-19, didn’t happen.
Santero Charles Carrillo wanted to make sure the winter market would return — it’s too hard on artists to go without sales two years in a row. So he decided to find a location and put on a market for traditional Spanish Market artists in Santa Fe. The Spanish Market Artist Winter show will be artist-run and is happening the first weekend in December at Santa María de la Paz Catholic Church on College Avenue.
Even earlier will be the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts’ winter market, Nov. 20 and Nov. 21 at La Fonda on the Plaza in Santa Fe. This winter gathering, cozier than the big event in August, offers the opportunity to shop early for whatever holiday a person celebrates.
All the money spent at markets — and these are just two — goes to our neighbors. It doesn’t flow out-of-state. The dollars stay in Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico, recirculating in our local economy. Art, after all, is how many of our neighbors make a living.
But markets are far from the only way to shop local during the holiday season, avoiding any problems that exist with supply chains. Gift certificates from local restaurants or treasures from the weekly art market at the Santa Fe Railyard are good choices. The Santa Fe Farmers Market has options, too, and it’s always a pleasure shopping with the artisans who sell their designs under the Portal at the Palace of the Governor.
There are many choices in Santa Fe that avoid whatever delays are happening in the supply chain and keep dollars in the local economy.
If all else fails, try making something from the heart. Many of us learned new skills during the months of the pandemic when people needed to stay home. Those who didn’t can always check the Santa Fe Community College’s continuing education courses to find a class that will help them fashion a handmade gift. Local stores offer classes, too. People can crochet or knit a hat or scarf, give a jar of homemade jam or pickles or bake holiday bread or cookies for a gift. So many options.
Perhaps the best present this holiday will be gathering together with family, something that was impossible for many in 2020. With vaccines, masks and distancing, it is likely many families can see each other in person. Even a disrupted supply chain won’t overshadow Christmas or other seasonal celebrations — not with the great gift of being together once more.
And in towns like Santa Fe, we can find much of what we need — and want — right here at home.
