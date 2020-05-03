As New Mexico fights the COVID-19 pandemic, much effort has been spent on reaching the most vulnerable — man and women who are homeless, rural residents without running water, seniors in managed facilities.
Yet the state is lagging in testing those behind bars in prisons, places that have had frightening outbreaks in other states.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham needs to do in prisons what she has done other locations where people live in close quarters, such as nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Test broadly to discover who might have been exposed and who could be spreading the virus. With COVID-19 often asymptomatic, it’s not enough to look for people who appear sick. The state needs to track the people who look well but aren’t.
Testing people behind bars will determine not just if prisoners have the virus — and it also will ensure the safety of workers and guards who do difficult work in harsh conditions.
The reality is this: Inmates live side by side, with too little privacy and a lack of basic hygiene in too many cases. They often complain of soap and sanitizer shortages, and might not always be in a position to wash hands regularly. Inmates can’t social distance, staying six feet apart. All of this puts them at greater risk for contracting an infectious illness.
Within current state laws, attorneys for the prisoners argue, the governor has the ability to direct officials in the Department of Corrections to identify high-risk individuals, looking at age and prior health conditions, and move them into community corrections controlled release. That would allow nonviolent offenders to be moved into conditions where the risk of infection is lower.
Prisoner attorney and advocate Mark Donatelli believes hundreds of prisoners would be eligible for the program — more if the state looks to set free those inmates who are within 12 months of eligibility for parole, too. All would have to be nonviolent offenders to be eligible.
At the New Mexico Supreme Court on Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union, public defenders and inmate attorneys will be arguing in favor of the state moving quickly on releasing inmates because of the pandemic. Their argument — and it’s a solid one — is that the state needs to do more to stop the potential spread of COVID-19 behind bars. Because once it spreads to people who leave the prisons, it will reach nearby communities — putting all of us at risk. The inhumanity of leaving people to sicken and perhaps die is reason enough, but self-interest also is useful to underscore the argument.
Journalist Radley Balko, writing in the Washington Post, describes stopping outbreaks in prison as a “moral imperative,” one the United States is failing. The Marshall Project has documented more than 9,400 cases of COVID-19 in U.S. prisons and jails and more than 140 deaths. That may be an undercount, Balko writes, although the known infection rate in prisons right now appears to about about 2½ times higher than in the general population.
To date, we don’t know if that is happening in New Mexico prisons. We are not testing enough to find out. Testing must be ramped up — something the governor has promised — and prisoners who can be released should be. That includes people who are in county jails, accused of nonviolent crimes but not convicted. The state has done an extraordinary job in tough times of directing resources toward those most at risk. Just because the vulnerable are behind bars does not mean they should be left there to die.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.