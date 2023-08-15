Education matters. Take note of a small ceremony earlier this month in which 10 grown men donned caps and gowns to receive their high school equivalency certificates. Underneath the classic black robes, they wore orange prison uniforms.
The men are inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico, and their achievement is both personal and a sign prison officials are taking education and training more seriously.
Such successes are good for society.
Despite a prison record, an education allows inmates a better shot at a decent job once they serve their sentences. Being able to earn a living and become a productive citizen will result in fewer repeat crimes and future stays in prison.
With an education the men (and women) who have served time will have better lives, and society fewer criminals. That’s not just wishful thinking: The reality of prisons in this state is that many criminals will be released once their sentences are up. The question for New Mexico then becomes, do we want them exiting incarceration better or worse than when they went into the system?
Studies on the effects of high school equivalency certificates earned in prison show graduates returned at a rate of 34%, compared to 39.1% for people who didn’t earn a certificate, a statistically significant difference.
Such is the power of education.
Some of the inmates took the course to earn a 60-day good-time credit, a reward for earning the certificate. One man was racing his son to get his diploma first — and won. Other inmates are mandated to take the course.
The reasons vary, but the result is the same: a feeling of accomplishment, pride and for several of the men, a desire to share their educational achievements with other inmates.
One recent graduate is tutoring other inmates. Another wants to help his fellow prisoners learn how to be entrepreneurs so they can work for themselves once prison is behind them.
For Corrections Department officials, rarely noted for their flexibility, the graduation ceremony showed visible proof their approach to behind-the-bars education is improving. Earlier this year, the watchdog Legislative Finance Committee gave the agency bad marks for education and programming. From a low “red” rating, the agency had moved up to “yellow” by early June with statistics showing dramatic improvement over the past two quarters.
In the first three months of this year, 15 inmates earned a certificate, with six in the second quarter. By the third quarter, that number soared to 71 students earning their certificates. The goal for 2023 is 165 certificates, which officials passed last week.
The improved numbers are a result of Corrections Department officials increasing teacher instructional hours, giving inmates access to tablet devices so they can work independently and partnering with the Higher Education Department for training opportunities.
Details mattered, too. A previous testing company took too long to deliver test results, causing students to become discouraged. Sending back results more quickly keeps students on track and reveals the areas on which they should focus.
The success of the high school equivalency program — both for prisoners and department officials who are making it work — should be celebrated and improved upon.
Next up — a “green” rating for programming and education. Because as we all know, education matters.