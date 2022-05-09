Decision time is here for Election 2022. Campaigning may continue until traditional Election Day, but June primary voting starts now with in-person early voting beginning Tuesday across the state.
Expanded early voting follows on May 21 with convenience centers across the county. Then, on June 7, it all wraps up with the traditional day of voting to conclude primary season. Come fall, we’ll do it all over again leading up to the November general election.
People who have their decisions made can cast their votes and know they have completed one of the most important jobs of a citizen. Expanded voting periods also make it easier for anyone who might have difficulty breaking away from the job or who anticipates being away on Election Day. By voting early, too, there’s no chance that a flat tire on Election Day can throw a wrench into voting plans.
So here’s what to do.
Early voting will take place at the Santa Fe County Clerk’s office, 100 Catron St., from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The procedures are similar in counties across the state as voting gears up.
Even when disaster strikes, voting won’t stop. In Mora County, for example, citizens will be able go to the Wagon Mound City Hall from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. starting Tuesday to vote instead of the Mora County Courthouse. It's been evacuated because of the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire.
New Mexicans also have the choice to request mail-in absentee ballots, with drop-off boxes to turn them in located all over the county.
The New Mexico system offers plenty of time for people to vote. It is convenient, and there are few efforts by elected officials seeking to limit who is voting. For those concerned about how votes are counted, New Mexico also uses paper ballots — which are checked and re-checked for accuracy — so that final results reflect the will of the people, whether the general or the primary.
This year, same-day registration will come into play. Voters who are decline-to-state or registered in a minor party can change their preference and vote in a major party primary when they show up to vote in person. They’re no longer shut out of the closed primary process. Major-party voters can update information but can’t switch parties to participate in another party’s primary.
In the June 7 primary, Democrats have contested statewide races for the offices of attorney general, auditor and treasurer. Republicans will be choosing nominees for governor and lieutenant governor. Closer to the ground, Democratic and Republican voters have contested primaries in many areas for state Legislature — all 70 House of Representative seats are on the ballot. And in Santa Fe County, there are contested races in the Democratic primary for seats on the Santa Fe County Commission, for county sheriff and for magistrate judge. Don’t wait until fall to vote — primaries can be decisive and participation matters in selecting winners.
Democracy should not be a spectator sport. But that's exactly what it becomes when registered voters stay home.