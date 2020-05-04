In less than a month, New Mexico will hold a primary election, with the three major political parties choosing candidates for the general election in November for offices big and small. In cases where there’s a contest in only one party’s primary, voters are choosing winners rather than nominees.
Seldom has there been a quieter primary campaign, with the discussions of issues and candidates buried beneath the flood of news about the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates can’t get out in person to meet voters, either, changing the very nature of the campaign. Were it not for social media advertisements and ubiquitous campaign ads, we’d understand if everyone forgot an election close to home is happening soon.
Not only is there an election, Tuesday, May 5, is the last day to register to vote for anyone who wants to participate in the primary. And because New Mexico political parties hold closed primary elections — a person must be a registered Republican, for example, to take part in the GOP primary — anyone who wants to vote in a particular primary must state party preference by Tuesday. Otherwise, a declared Libertarian could vote in that primary but be unable, for example, to choose between Democratic candidates for a county commission seat.
On Tuesday, too, early in-person voting begins.
That means a person who likes voting in person but wants to avoid crowds on Election Day can stop by the county clerk’s office to vote — in Santa Fe, that will take place in the new county building, 100 Catron St.
In-person early voting begins Saturday, May 16, at a variety of sites.
Being that we are in the midst of a pandemic and that in-person contact is risky, voters are encouraged to request an absentee ballot so they can vote by mail. That eliminates lines at polling places on Election Day, reducing danger for both election workers and voters.
For that to happen, as many people as possible must vote before Election Day.
First, make sure your voter registration is up to date. Request an absentee ballot at nmvote.org, a site operated by Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. The ballot will be mailed to you so you can mark it and return it. Information on all county clerks — the place to update voter registration information and party affiliation, also is available at nmvote.org. This is a one-stop shop for voters.
In Santa Fe County, voters will be electing county commissioners, a county clerk and county treasurer, as well as joining with other counties and the state in choosing nominees for Congress and the U.S. Senate.
Various state legislative races are being contested, too, both locally and across Northern New Mexico.
Depending on your area, there will be competitive races for the Public Regulation Commission, a write-in competition for the Public Education Commission and various contests for judges.
Presidential candidates remain on the ballot, too. Even though Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee, we are sure supporters of Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren still might want to fill in the boxes by their names. GOP primary voters have choices, too, selecting nominees for Congress and the U.S. Senate. The Libertarian Party also will be having a primary June 2.
To participate, be registered to vote, make sure your information is correct — and then study the issues and the candidates. The New Mexican will continue running stories about the people and the policies, all available in print and at santafenewmexican.com.
As we have seen through the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, both at the federal and state levels, elections have consequences. Choosing leaders who can manage both good and tough times is essential. For that to happen, citizens must take time to vote.
