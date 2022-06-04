The first half of election season 2022 is winding up for New Mexicans — all that remains is last-minute campaigning and voting on Tuesday, primary election day.
Big races include the five-way GOP battle for the right to face incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and a fight for attorney general on the Democratic side of the primary ballot. All 70 state House of Representatives seats will be decided, and in Santa Fe County, there’s a contest for sheriff and two competitive battles for seats on the Santa Fe County Commission.
In other words, there are plenty of reasons to show up Tuesday, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (For more on elections, be sure to visit santafenewmexican.com/news/elections.)
Not only is voting your right, it’s a sacred responsibility — and in New Mexico, we are fortunate. It’s easy to vote here, unlike so many other states where the powerful are seeking to limit voting rights.
According to the nonprofit Brennan Center — which monitors voting rights — more than 19 states have enacted 33 laws, all designed to make it harder for Americans to vote. Why? In the 2020 national election, voters turned out in the highest numbers ever — breaking records despite a pandemic and efforts to undermine the electoral process from none other than the sitting president.
The “big lie” — that the 2020 election was fraudulent — was designed to discourage voter turnout and then, to provide an excuse to steal the election. Yet citizens showed up to be counted, and election results stood.
Such participation needs to continue in the 2022 midterm elections and in the future.
If you believe women should have bodily autonomy, show that with your vote. Don’t like mass shootings, one or more a day? Vote for lawmakers who will pass gun safety legislation — whether at the state or federal level. Do you want elected officials committed to reducing greenhouse gases and battling climate change?
Elections are the way to get there.
Failing to participate hands the reins of government over to others, ceding control to people whose priorities are not yours. That works equally for Democrats or Republicans. Democratic voters are notorious for staying home during midterms. That’s how a conservative majority now has a firm lock on the Supreme Court.
In New Mexico, there is little excuse not to vote. Here, voting is convenient and accessible, with expanded early voting and convenience centers across the state. It’s possible to register to vote on election day, and voters who aren’t affiliated with a major political party can change their preference, take part in the primary and switch back after. People can vote by absentee ballot easily and without having to make excuses.
Finally, when votes are in, results can be trusted. With paper ballots, it’s simple to verify the count and audits are required.
We do elections right — the conducting of them, anyway.
But even the best process is hollow if citizens don’t show up and make their preferences known. Early voting ended Saturday. All that remains is for people to turn out — Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver expects around 50 percent of the more than 1 million New Mexicans eligible to vote will participate.
That’s compared to 45 percent to 50 percent in past New Mexico primary elections. Hardly a number to brag about, although it is higher than the 40 percent that generally turns out in primaries across the U.S.
Higher, but not high enough. Voting is how we create the country we want. Otherwise, someone else will do it for us.