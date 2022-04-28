For people who dislike the two-party system but still want to vote in primary elections — where many races, particularly in Northern New Mexico are decided — the June primary is for you.
This year, voters can choose a party right on the spot. Then, they get to vote in the primary of their choice. No more being excluded.
Are you independent or decline-to-state? Become a Republican for the purpose of voting in a contested race that interests you. Libertarian? Decide to vote as a Democrat to select among county commission candidates. (Be sure to bring an appropriate document, such as a state driver’s license, to prove identity. The list can be found at tinyurl.com/cn2s5fbh.)
Then, as soon as the primary is over, a voter can revert back by updating voter registration preference at nmvote.org.
Previously, New Mexico had a closed primary system in which voters had to be registered as Republicans, Democrats or Libertarians to cast ballots — and only within the party primary for which they registered. All other voters, more and more each year, were shut out. They responded by note voting.
With almost 24 percent of the state’s roughly 1.3 million voters either independent or decline-to-state, the rules were excluding too many people. That has led to loss of interest and distrust in the system.
When more people participate, faith will grow in an election's results. That’s particularly important for younger voters, who increasingly are disenchanted with political parties. Getting them to the polls is essential for government to deliver the will of the people.
Activists for open primaries recognized the need to broaden election participation, and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver backed these important reforms. That resulted in Senate Bill 4, passed during a 2020 special session, which included the provision that allows voters to register for one party for the primary and switch back afterward.
This year, independents and decline-to-state voters might want to have a say in the competitive, five-person Republican primary for the gubernatorial nomination. If the contest is close, new-to-the-GOP votes could make a difference.
Who knows? If additional voters who aren’t party stalwarts participate in primaries — both Democratic and Republican — general election candidates might become less radical. That might create legislative bodies in which members of both parties work more cooperatively.
Democracy takes compromise, something that has been in short supply at the national level as primary voters chose ever more extreme candidates for general elections.
To obtain the desired impact — greater participation — the Secretary of State’s Office and county clerks need to let voters know what is possible this primary season. Candidates also should extend some of their efforts to attracting unaffiliated voters — after all, a majority is a majority, whether it comes from within or without the party system. Civic groups such as the League of Women Voters and others also can do their part in telling voters about these reforms.
We’d wager many decline-to-state voters don’t even know the primary system has changed. Before now and June 7, the date of the primary, that state of ignorance must be rectified.
The message of the 2022 primary season is simple.
Come one, come all. Show up. Make your voice known.
This year, all are welcome.