June is Pride Month in Santa Fe and across the globe, but here in New Mexico, we celebrate Pride every day.
That’s because in New Mexico, there is widespread support for the rights of individuals to live on their own terms. That’s not the case across the globe and, increasingly, in some parts of the United States, where right-wing lawmakers are passing laws to discriminate against LGBTQ+ individuals.
In too many states of our union, LGBTQ+ people — rightly — feel unsafe today, concerned that decades of progress toward equality are being lost. People are being marginalized and threatened through discriminatory laws and hateful community sentiment. The bad old days — when to be gay meant there was a target on your back — are coming back.
Hate cannot be allowed to take hold and spread.
This June, as we honor the experience of the LGBTQ+ community, allies must pledge to push back against an ugly movement that seeks to strip people of their rights, their safety and their dignity.
New Mexico is an example of what to do.
Tennessee might try to outlaw drag shows or Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona and Utah might ban gender-affirming care — a range of psychological and medical services for individuals transitioning their gender — for transgender young people, but in New Mexico, we will support our gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans and nonbinary neighbors.
That’s happening through laws — strong protections passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor — but also through the attitudes of New Mexicans.
This year, New Mexico passed House Bill 207 to add gender identity to anti-discrimination and hate crime laws. House Bill 31 will make it easier for trans people to legally change their names. Then the state passed House Bill 7, forbidding anyone from restricting access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care, and Senate Bill 13, a law that forbids the government from assisting out-of-state investigators hunting people who provide or receive such care.
Those laws are possible because of New Mexico values. This is a place that respects individual rights. It values kindness and acceptance of those who are different, an acceptance offered without judgment.
That’s refreshing in a time when too many leaders are using gay and trans individuals as scapegoats, directing ill will toward them in a cynical effort to win elections.
Hate cannot be allowed to take hold and spread.
At noon Monday, the city of Santa Fe will conduct its LGBTQ+ Pride Flag Raising Ceremony, followed by a Pride Month Proclamation reading featuring Mayor Alan Webber, City Manager John Blair, Councilor Signe Lindell, and other elected officials and staff. The flag will fly in front of City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave.
The city is celebrating 30 years of Pride, with events ongoing throughout the month, culminating in Pride on the Plaza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24. The Pride Drive Parade also takes place from 10:30 a.m. until noon June 24.
A full schedule of events — movies, bowling, name-change advice, drag queen story time — is on tap for the month and can be found at hrasantafe.org. The Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance is sponsoring Pride 2023, with the support of businesses, civic groups and individuals.
The celebration does not mean that either Santa Fe or the wider state has always been accepting of gay or trans individuals. Achieving equality has meant years of work, education and outreach. And that’s why regression cannot become the norm in this country.
Love is love. All individuals deserve to live their lives unafraid and in the open.
Hate cannot be allowed to take hold and spread.
Not in Santa Fe. Not in New Mexico. And certainly, not in this United States of America.