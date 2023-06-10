June is Pride Month in Santa Fe and across the globe, but here in New Mexico, we celebrate Pride every day.

That’s because in New Mexico, there is widespread support for the rights of individuals to live on their own terms. That’s not the case across the globe and, increasingly, in some parts of the United States, where right-wing lawmakers are passing laws to discriminate against LGBTQ+ individuals.

In too many states of our union, LGBTQ+ people — rightly — feel unsafe today, concerned that decades of progress toward equality are being lost. People are being marginalized and threatened through discriminatory laws and hateful community sentiment. The bad old days — when to be gay meant there was a target on your back — are coming back.

