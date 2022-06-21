June is Pride month, when the LGBTQ community celebrates who they are and remembers the contributions of the people who made it possible for them to live full, open lives without fear of arrest or forced conversion.
Born out of the June 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City — where police sparked upheaval with the raid of a gay bar, harassing and arresting patrons — Pride month is a time to recommit to the principles of justice and equity.
Yet in 2022, apprehension is mingling with the usual joy of celebration. Members of the far right in the United States are sending clear messages of their desire to reverse decades of civil rights progress for gay, lesbian and trans individuals.
Earlier this month, 31 white nationalists were arrested on charges of planning to riot at a Coeur d’Alene Pride festival in Idaho. Police pulled over a U-Haul, and heavily armed masked men emerged. They were stopped before they could reach a Pride event at a city park. A tip from a hotel worker who noticed the riot-gear clad men led to the arrests, which likely prevented bloodshed.
This weekend in Texas, a more political attack took place when the state Republican party enshrined in its state platform the notion “homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice.” Log Cabin Republicans — gay conservatives — weren’t allowed to have a booth at the convention.
The Texas move hardly is occurring in a vacuum.
Across the nation, state lawmakers have proposed a record 238 bills that would limit the rights of LGBTQ Americans this year. About half of the proposals target transgender people specifically, NBC News reports.
Various proposals include measures to restrict LGBTQ issues in school curricula, permit religious exemptions to discriminate and limit the ability of trans individuals to play sports or use bathrooms that match their gender identity.
Some legislation would limit the right of trans people to receive health care to help them transition genders. In Texas, the governor has asked the community to report to the state parents who seek gender-affirming care for their trans children.
Despite the introduction of such legislation — and its passage in some states — Americans as a population don’t seem to agree with the proposed laws.
Nearly 8 in 10 Americans, or 79 percent, support laws that protect LGBTQ individuals from discrimination in jobs, housing and public accommodations, according to a Public Religion Research Institute survey released in March.
In the same survey, the research institute found nearly 70 percent of Americans support same-sex marriage. That’s up from 54 percent in 2014. We are living in a world where popular support for issues is not reflected in laws or policies. It’s a trend that should concern people who believe a government of the people should reflect their concerns.
That increase in support is sparking the backlash, observers say. Progress prompts reaction, in other words. And those reactions put people in danger. Two gay parents and their children were attacked on an Amtrak train earlier this year — a disturbed individual screamed at them simply for being a family.
This is just one of many attacks on LGBTQ individuals; attacks that, sadly, are becoming a normal part of political discourse. Hateful rhetoric gives rise to hateful actions. That’s just a lesson of history.
As Santa Fe celebrates Pride this week — events culminate on the Plaza Saturday — it’s important to mark our progress as a country in treating all individuals with dignity and respect. At the same time, we must renew our commitment to ensuring no person is attacked because of who they love. Progress was hard-fought and must not be turned back.