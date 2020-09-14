September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, offering a focused opportunity to consider all the people we know who might be in despair.
During a time when people are socially isolated to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, paying attention to mental health is essential — especially in a state that is at high risk for suicide.
Nearly 10 suicide deaths a week were reported in 2019 in New Mexico, according to figures from the state Department of Health. Consistently, the suicide rate in New Mexico is more than 50 percent higher than the national average.
Yet suicide can be prevented.
That’s why this month of awareness can help save lives.
On Saturday, New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence sponsored a gun buyback, bringing in some 187 weapons that no longer can be used by a despondent person to harm themselves. This matters in New Mexico, where researchers estimate that 63 percent of all gun deaths are from suicide.
More grim statistics: Here, suicide is the leading cause of death for children age 10-14. It’s the second-leading cause of death for people age 15-24 and 25-34, and the third-leading cause of death for those age 35-44.
Lives are cut short, potential is lost, and families and loved ones are left devastated as a result. By paying attention to what works in prevention — treating suicide as the public health crisis it is — New Mexico can save lives. But it takes all of us.
First of all, be aware. That includes individuals, mental health therapists, state agencies, schools — all of us. We can increase our own awareness using online resources, including the Suicide Prevention Resource Center or the #BeThere page at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There’s also the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 800-273-8255, with counselors available for people who need to talk.
There is a New Mexico Crisis and Access Line, 855-NMCRISIS, and also NMConnect, a phone app through which people can call, text and find mental health resources. Help is available, and one of our jobs is letting people know where to find it.
All of us can be available to listen. That’s essential, especially when so many people live alone and lack human contact in their daily lives. They are isolating to prevent catching or spreading COVID-19, but the lack of interaction can cause other problems — including depression and anxiety, mental health problems that can spiral out of control without help.
A first line of defense can be individuals helping each other.
Reach out to friends or family members; visit the elderly person down the street, maintaining distance and wearing a mask. Exercise with people who might otherwise be alone; getting moving is a way to help improve mental health.
In some cases, professional help is a necessity. No one should be shamed for seeking therapy — Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott recently talked about seeking help with depression and anxiety after the death of a brother. That’s a powerful statement, one that can help rid the stigma surrounding mental illness.
As Prescott said, “I think it’s huge to talk. I think it’s huge to get help. And it saves lives.”
Making connections builds a stronger community and, eventually, will save lives. Be aware — during September and every month.
