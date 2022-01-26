Being tough on crime should not mean resorting to potentially unconstitutional solutions — and that includes attempts to change the rules under which defendants can be released pending trial.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, recognizing that people are fed up with crime, wants to alter how defendants can make bail. Her solution, unfortunately, would require defendants accused of violent crimes to prove they aren’t a danger to the community.
Right now, prosecutors carry that burden of proof — which is sensible, considering the U.S. judicial system presumes innocence until proof of guilt. That means many defendants can be released pending trial — unless of course, they are considered a threat to the community or a flight risk.
This proposal would reverse that presumption of innocence. In doing so, we believe it likely would be overturned in court.
Instead of this approach, it would be worthwhile for lawmakers, as well as prosecutors and defense attorneys, to find more effective ways to address the very real concerns of individuals affected by crime. But make no mistake, accused criminals committing crimes while awaiting trial are causing harm to people.
Angel Alire is one such person. She spoke at a hearing this week before the House Government, Elections & Indian Affairs Committee on House Bill 5, the legislation to change pretrial detention rules. Her son, 22-year-old Devon Heyborne, was killed in April by a teen released while awaiting his trial on other charges.
To her, the law is necessary to save innocent people from dying.
Yet public defender Jennifer Burrill, who practices in Santa Fe, told the committee another story — her client had remained behind bars on a charge of attempted armed robbery for 11 months. Not guilty, he cannot get those lost months back.
A better solution than removing the presumption of innocence needs to be found.
The justice system has to move more quickly. After all, another foundational precept of American is that justice should be swift and certain.
Yet a Legislative Finance Committee report found that as crime rates have been rising over the past few years across the state, police officers and prosecutors have seen lower rates of arrest and conviction. Criminals are not being caught or held accountable.
Other data, from Bernalillo County 2017-21 crime stats — again from the Legislative Finance Committee report —show 95 percent of defendants on pretrial release are not being charged with additional violent crimes. Of course, that statistic is hardly comforting to a person victimized by a criminal who commits an additional offense while out awaiting trial. Real harm is being done.
It seems clear judges need more leeway to keep certain defendants behind bars before trial. Instead of a new law, use pretrial detention reports as a tool to allow judges to hold defendants. Giving additional weight to a crime’s violence could help keep dangerous criminals away from the community.
A constitutional amendment reformed the bail system so money no longer determines who can be released pending trial. That reform was necessary, but now the system needs further adjustments. While doing so, let’s not abandon the presumption of innocence.
The goal is clear: to keep the community safer. Now find a better path forward.
