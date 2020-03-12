What a contrast.
Donald Trump spoke from the Oval Office, with all the gravitas afforded a president to discuss his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. His prime-time address on Wednesday night — read in a monotone from a teleprompter — failed to reassure and contained several statements that had to be corrected later, including a confusing European travel ban.
For weeks, Trump had downplayed the risk of the virus, accusing the media and his political foes of exaggerating in hopes of hurting him. Now, with a bear stock market occurring on his watch, the disease spreading and everyday life in the United States affected, it is clear that the president does not know how to respond.
On Thursday, Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden spoke before a sea of flags from a hotel in Delaware, rebuking the Trump administration’s response but more importantly showing what should be happening instead to contain COVID-19.
Succinctly, he laid out what a President Biden would do in the face of pandemic. His solutions were sensible and nonpartisan — ensure enough tests to measure the scope of the disease, eliminate cost barriers to care, provide economic help for workers hurt by the economic fallout, be prepared to set up field hospitals, and most of all, use the presidential bully pulpit to lead the response both at home and globally.
To anyone who can step up in this crisis, Biden’s point about tests is crucial. Sick people have to be tested, and not just the ones who have traveled from a hot spot. Old folks in nursing homes, prisoners, immigrants in detention centers and people in homeless shelters — all need testing. Without enough testing, we cannot know the spread of the virus. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced expanded testing Thursday; more, please!
Sen. Bernie Sanders, still very much in the race for the Democratic nomination, also took time Thursday to discuss what the nation should do about the coronavirus. Sanders — like Biden — understands that as workers stay home sick, the lack of pay or tips will cause economic hardship. Sanders wants Trump to declare a national emergency, and if he doesn’t, for Congress to act in a bipartisan fashion to put the might of the United States behind battling the pandemic. If there is no leadership at the top, provide some.
Leadership is critical right now, both in the immediate crisis and for the long term.
The rapid spread of coronavirus is stripping bare the many challenges of our health and economic systems. If people cannot afford the tests or care, they will suffer financially, or go to work and spread the virus — and for the elderly and those with weak immune systems, COVID-19 can be deadly. With an uptick in patients sick enough to need a hospital bed, there is a very real possibility of overwhelming the health care system. Federal and state public health leaders need to ensure that local hospitals are prepared for the surge.
Service workers — waiters, hotel housekeepers, baristas and the many people who make up our tourism industry in New Mexico — know that they must work or lose income. They can’t afford to call in sick. That’s true for a number of other workers in minimum or low-wage jobs. We have no national mandate to require employers to provide paid time off. That must change.
Meanwhile, the aid the Trump administration wants to hand out to alleviate the current crisis would go to big industries — cruise lines, airlines, hotels, energy, all affected by people deciding to stay home. Trump also wants to inject $1.5 trillion into the banking system to prop up the markets; this announcement came after investors suffered the worst losses since the 1987 crash. Oh, and as this bailout is announced, the administration has said that cutbacks to the food stamp program, SNAP, still will take place later this year — just when people will need assistance.
All of this happening in a world where the NBA has suspended its season; where high school basketball championships are playing before an empty arena; and where store shelves are emptied of canned goods, toilet paper and soap.
It is easy to feel unsettled. There is no normal, and the reassurance citizens expect from the president was in short supply Wednesday night. Trump remains Trump. He is who he is. And in a crisis, that simply has not been enough.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.