Any parent of a young child stricken with the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, knows what can resemble a mild cold in adults can be dangerous in babies or toddlers.
Yet, like colds or flu, RSV is common in winter months — and in 2023, it’s back in a particularly virulent form. Hospitals across the nation, including in New Mexico, are filling up with children sick because of respiratory illnesses, whether RSV, flu or COVID-19.
The viruses are here. They will spread. But that doesn’t mean parents and others can’t do their best to stop and slow the spread. We know what public health strategies work. The key is putting them in place.
Remember that COVID-19 still lingers among us, with the state Department of Health reminding all of us this week that most counties in New Mexico are experiencing high or medium spread of the coronavirus. The state is halfway through an eight-week surge in COVID-19, according to officials. With Thanksgiving just days away, people can take action to minimize the possibility of catching a virus — and especially to avoid spreading it to a vulnerable relative.
It's time to resurrect the public health strategies that shut down respiratory viruses. Now is not the time to pretend all is well.
Wear masks, especially when indoors in places such as classrooms or other public spaces. Wash hands frequently. Use hand sanitizer. Disinfect surfaces, including toys, to stop the spread of germs. Distance when possible. Cover coughs by coughing into your elbow or a tissue, but not hands. Don’t share drinking cups or utensils. Stay home if you're sick, even if it means missing Thanksgiving dinner.
All of this can stop the spread.
The combination of viruses is burdening health care across the nation, with workers still exhausted from the coronavirus pandemic. The University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital was at 119 percent capacity last week — beyond full, in other words.
Local clinics and doctor’s offices in Santa Fe are seeing a rush of patients, especially children with RSV. Signs parents should look for that virus is getting worse are spikes in fever, wheezing, dehydration or lethargy in children. If you’re worried, call your doctor or nurse practitioner.
It's still not too late to get a flu or COVID-19 vaccine, either. While those don't mean a person won't get flu or COVID-19, vaccinations can ensure the illness is much less severe. There is no RSV vaccination at this time, although scientists continue to work on developing one.
Children under 5 are the most affected by RSV — with some 58,000 in that age range hospitalized each year, according to the Centers for Disease and Prevention. But the elderly also can be at risk, and in multi-generational homes, a sick baby can lead to critically ill elders. The CDC estimates that every year, 14,000 adults older than 65 die of the infection.
For most, RSV is a cold. For the very young, very old and the infirm, it can be a dangerous disease. It’s here. It will spread. But that doesn’t mean individuals can’t take precautions that will help keep each other healthy. Protecting against RSV also should help slow the current COVID-19 surge and keep people safer from flu. For all who opposed mask mandates and wanted individual responsibility, now is the time to step up. What better way to celebrate the holidays — by not being sick.