Any parent of a young child stricken with the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, knows what can resemble a mild cold in adults can be dangerous in babies or toddlers.

Yet, like colds or flu, RSV is common in winter months — and in 2023, it’s back in a particularly virulent form. Hospitals across the nation, including in New Mexico, are filling up with children sick because of respiratory illnesses, whether RSV, flu or COVID-19.

The viruses are here. They will spread. But that doesn’t mean parents and others can’t do their best to stop and slow the spread. We know what public health strategies work. The key is putting them in place.

