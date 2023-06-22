In January, The New Mexican noted the revamped Public Regulation Commission was having a “rocky start.” And that was putting it kindly.
The PRC is starting from the ground up this year, transitioning from a five-person elected body to a three-member commission appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate. The new configuration came about courtesy of a constitutional amendment voters overwhelmingly approved in 2020.
From the commotion over the selection committee chosen to screen nominees — former House Speaker Brian Egolf controversially appointed himself — to that committee’s failure to vet candidates properly, the process has been less than smooth. One candidate made it all the way to appointment, only for the public to find out he did not meet statutory requirements for the position. He resigned, and a replacement was found. All good, right? Only the PRC is continuing to fall short of its promise.
The appointed commission, remember, was designed to remove politics and the influence of special interests from the powerful body that regulates electric and gas utilities, telecommunications companies and other services in New Mexico. The commission further was set up to limit the control of any political party, with members required to have expertise in the matters they will be overseeing. No more elections of people because their names are familiar or because big-money industry funded their campaigns. That was the intent, anyway.
Now, questions are being raised about communications between the regulatory body and the companies under its purview.
The biggest case, of course, is the controversial merger proposed between Public Service Company of New Mexico and Connecticut-based Avangrid. The elected PRC rejected the proposed takeover of the local utility, a decision currently being appealed to the state Supreme Court. With the case tied up in the legal system, it is unseemly for PRC and Avangrid representatives to talk privately, without the presence of other parties to the court cases. Secrecy reduces public trust. Yet secret conversations are exactly what has been happening.
If that weren’t enough, commissioners want to hide their doings even further, on Wednesday voting unanimously to hold fewer meetings in public and more sessions behind closed doors. Already, the PRC has met in more closed-door sessions in the first six months of 2023 than past commissions did in 2022 and almost twice as many as occurred in 2021. So far, there have been 18 closed meetings this year, compared to 16 in all of 2022 and only 10 in 2021.
Closed meetings aren’t forbidden in New Mexico. But they are allowed only under specific circumstances, according to the Open Meetings Act. Permissible reasons to close meetings include matters that involve litigation or personnel. Consideration of property purchases also can be a reason to close meetings legitimately.
However, deliberation on matters before the commission is insufficient reason to close meetings — such secrecy goes against the public interest. Not only do people have a stake in what the commission decides, individuals deserve to know how the commission reached its vote. After-the-fact explanations don’t cut it. And, yes, if one commissioner doesn’t know the facts of the case, the public should know that, too.
A staff memo recommending more closed deliberative meetings is hardly the advice this body needs to regain and keep public trust. Robust debate — in the light of sunshine — is essential. Attorney General Raúl Torrez, send one of your able open government experts to teach the new commissioners and their staff about how public bodies should function. If the AG is busy, the Foundation for Open Government’s Melanie Majors can tutor commissioners — they need it.
The Open Meetings Act has exceptions — closed meetings cannot become the rule.