In January, The New Mexican noted the revamped Public Regulation Commission was having a “rocky start.” And that was putting it kindly.

The PRC is starting from the ground up this year, transitioning from a five-person elected body to a three-member commission appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate. The new configuration came about courtesy of a constitutional amendment voters overwhelmingly approved in 2020.

From the commotion over the selection committee chosen to screen nominees — former House Speaker Brian Egolf controversially appointed himself — to that committee’s failure to vet candidates properly, the process has been less than smooth. One candidate made it all the way to appointment, only for the public to find out he did not meet statutory requirements for the position. He resigned, and a replacement was found. All good, right? Only the PRC is continuing to fall short of its promise.