The American people cannot say they haven’t been warned.
President Donald Trump does not want mail-in voting to succeed, despite the danger of spreading germs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With worry about a fall resurgence of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID, many states — including New Mexico — are encouraging citizens to vote by mail. A recent New York Times analysis shows that at least three-quarters of all American voters will be eligible to receive a mail ballot in November. That’s the most in United States history, with as many as 80 million people expected to vote using the mail.
Trump does not want those people to be able to vote. He’s said as much, most recently on Fox News. “Now, they need that money in order to make the post office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo. “Now, if we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money. That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting, they just can’t have it.”
That’s why Trump is refusing necessary funds to the U.S. Postal Service and has installed a political donor to head up the agency — established in the U.S. Constitution, with none other than Benjamin Franklin as the first postmaster general.
Democrats want the post office to receive $25 billion in emergency funding, along with $3.5 billion specifically to deal with the crush of election voting.
Trump is blocking those funds.
More than that, his choice of Louis DeJoy is upsetting day-to-day operations of the post office — the political appointee has slashed overtime, stopped employees from making extra trips to pick up mail, restructured the staff to concentrate power and even removed equipment meant to process the mail, including ballots, efficiently.
Postal workers say the changes are delaying mail delivery. That’s an annoyance in many cases, but for people waiting to receive medicine by mail, delays can be harmful, even fatal.
Over a long haul, inadequate service reduces trust in the U.S. mail. Its once-famous dependability in question, people who need guaranteed delivery will choose private companies. Without additional funds, the agency predicts it could be insolvent by October. Even a Congressionally approved $10 billion loan to the post office has been delayed by Trump's Treasury Department.
As an essential service, the post office — unlike private competitors — must serve everyone and every area. For people in rural areas mail service is a lifeline to necessary goods unavailable nearby. Serving scarcely populated areas — whether in mountain villages on reservations or along the border — is not profitable for private companies, but the U.S. Postal Service delivers to one and all.
That includes delivering applications for ballots, the ballots and then returning votes to be counted. If the post office lacks the dollars to the job right, voters will be disenfranchised. Which, after all, is the point. Trump told us so.
