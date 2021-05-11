Sorting out the swimming pool situation in Santa Fe is not going to be simple.
Let’s start with the basics. The city of Santa Fe has four public swimming pools — at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center, Fort Marcy and Salvador Perez recreation centers, and during the summer, the outdoor Bicentennial Pool. Since the coronavirus pandemic, pools have been shut or on limited hours. Only the Chavez Center and Fort Marcy currently are open, with Salvador Perez and Bicentennial shuttered. The outdoor pool generally opens around Memorial Day weekend.
The New Mexican reported last week that the United Kingdom Olympic triathlon team did get to use Salvador Perez — renting the center and the pool for four weeks. According to city staff, the team paid the standard rental rate, about $1,800 a week. Athletes worked out about 90 minutes five times weekly.
When that was discovered, outrage ensued — because if there’s one thing Santa Fe residents excel at, it’s outrage.
Among the complaints:
- Santa Fe allowed nonresidents to use the pool, while swimmers from town are being shut out. For some, it’s especially galling because the Salvador Perez facility had been closed due to its $2.48 million remodeling. Then, a scheduled reopening in October was delayed when COVID-19 case counts kept rising. Through the winter, it has remained closed.
- Many swimmers expected the pool to open, at least with limited hours. It turns out the city had the resources to pay for staffing for two pools much of the pandemic and had planned on expanding to three this summer.
With warm weather here, the plan was to open Bicentennial Pool — cooped-up kids need the exercise and fun. Salvador Perez was to remain in mothballs, opening in the fall.
But it’s never that simple, is it?
The Bicentennial Pool is leaking about 500,000 gallons of water a month, a mammoth amount. The facility needs repairs and, at 45 years old, likely is near the end of its life cycle. The question city leaders have to answer is whether the pool can continue to limp along. Plumbing issues apparently can be fixed, but repairs to the gutters could take six months — meaning leaks will remain even if they are reduced and the pool is open.
Hanging over the whole discussion is this truth: Santa Fe needs a better outdoor city pool. Unless the city can keep Bicentennial operating with fairly inexpensive repairs — and a huge decrease in water leakage — it might not be able to operate efficiently this summer. Yet, Santa Fe deserves a public, functional, outdoor swimming pool.
As for an Olympic-level team training at Salvador Perez, here’s the deal: The pool would not have been open to the public, anyway. The city has moved cautiously to reopen facilities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It did not have the staffing to run Salvador Perez; opening it up for a small group of world-class swimmers, at a profit, didn’t require hiring enough people to staff the place for hours each day.
That the city should have sought to open recreation facilities more aggressively is a justified criticism. However, renting pools — to schools, swim clubs and now, Olympians — is another way of serving the public and is nothing new. Who hasn’t tried to go swimming on a Saturday in the spring at the Chavez Center only to realize a city swim meet is happening and the pool is closed?
City leaders now have to figure out whether they can fix Bicentennial Pool — enough — to keep it going for the time being while beginning discussions on what should come next. If it’s too expensive, Salvador Perez is there as the third pool, but every effort should be made to have an available outdoor pool.
Here are other things for the city to consider:
- Don’t spend more on repairs than the facility is worth. That’s always a hard call, but it’s wise to proceed cautiously.
- If repairs don’t make sense, look for ways to provide other outdoor swimming experiences for children — perhaps by renting a pool, whether from a neighborhood association or the country club, and providing open hours to the public.
- Offer dedicated swim areas at any open pools so kids and their parents can get in the water along with lap swimmers. That means expanding pool and recreation hours. Bring back evening hours as staffing allows and, yes, be aggressive in hiring.
The City Council will consider options Wednesday, and there’s a lot to discuss. The focus should be on offering as much swimming as possible, as soon as possible. In the long term, start talking about a new outdoor pool, located near where children live.
In this landlocked, high-desert town, people have a yearning for water. Quench that thirst by operating public swimming pools smartly and safely. Keep an outdoor option if possible. And while we’re at it, start thinking about a pool that can serve Santa Fe deep into the future — until the tricentennial.
