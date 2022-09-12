On Sept. 12, 1947, The New Mexican reported the death of a 6-year-old girl, a sad tale republished Monday in the feature The Past 100 Years.

The cause of her death: poliomyelitis, better known in the modern United States as polio.

That disease, which once left children paralyzed or dead, was neutralized by vaccinations given to young children. Dr. Jonas Salk’s invention came too late for the young girl in Santa Fe — his breakthrough was six years away. The doctor announced his successful vaccination tests on a national radio show on March 26, 1953.

Popular in the Community