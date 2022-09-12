On Sept. 12, 1947, TheNew Mexican reported the death of a 6-year-old girl, a sad tale republished Monday in the feature The Past 100 Years.
The cause of her death: poliomyelitis, better known in the modern United States as polio.
That disease, which once left children paralyzed or dead, was neutralized by vaccinations given to young children. Dr. Jonas Salk’s invention came too late for the young girl in Santa Fe — his breakthrough was six years away. The doctor announced his successful vaccination tests on a national radio show on March 26, 1953.
The year before, 58,000 cases of polio were reported in the U.S., claiming more than 3,000 lives. By 1954, clinical trials started using the Salk vaccine and a placebo, with 1.3 million schoolchildren participating. By April 1955, the vaccine was pronounced safe.
A nationwide inoculation drive began, and even a serious incident — 200,000 people were injected with a defective vaccine — didn’t halt the success of the campaign. The defective doses caused thousands of polio cases, left 200 children paralyzed and 10 dead. Yet people still chose to vaccinate their kids.
Because of childhood immunizations against polio, the virus was all but eradicated in the United States by 1979. A traveler might bring in the virus, but “wild” polio was no longer a threat. Even if polio navigated to the U.S., it wouldn’t spread because of the vaccinated population.
That’s no longer true.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency because of polio after tests of wastewater samples in New York City and four adjacent counties tested positive for a poliovirus that can cause paralysis. The wastewater testing began after a case of polio was identified in Rockland County, north of the city.
How could this happen? Vaccination rates in the state of New York are too low, at a statewide average of 79 percent. They need to be closer to 90 percent or above. With the emergency order, vaccines can get into arms faster. EMS workers, midwives, pharmacists and others will be authorized to deliver the shots.
There is no defensible reason for polio to make a comeback.
Vaccine hesitancy — an unfounded worry exacerbated by controversy over the COVID-19 vaccinations — had prevented some parents from inoculating their children. The pandemic delayed much routine health care, including childhood vaccinations. Complacency played a role, too. If polio is eradicated, why vaccinate?
As we are seeing, the answer is plain. Viruses are stubborn and will reemerge, given ample opportunity. The way to keep them away is to create herd immunity; the unvaccinated are protected because so many people are vaccinated the virus can’t find a host.
Being vaccinated against polio and other childhood illnesses is a requirement for children old enough to go to school. New York eliminated exceptions to the mandate after a measles outbreak, but the polio vaccination rate in some communities there is as low as 37 percent.
Fortunately, that’s not the case in New Mexico. The state has focused on boosting immunization rates in recent years, with a state-backed coalition of providers running awareness campaigns and clinics to make sure children and adults are protected.
From mid-July to the end of August, the New Mexico Immunization Coalition ran its annual “Got Shots?” campaign — any child in need of a vaccination could get one, regardless of ability to pay. Providers signed up to offer vaccinations and the job got done. Pre-COVID-19, the state’s immunization rates hovered around 90 percent for children. That’s where they need to be.
But efforts to promote vaccinations must be continual. With children back in school, it’s essential for families to make sure children are up to date — with schools serving as partners in this effort. Department of Health data shows immunization number declining steadily, from 150,134 vaccines administered in 2018 to 119,150 in 2022. That’s for a period from Jan. 1-Aug. 31, ages 5 to 18. This must be improved.
Campaigns to promote vaccinations demonstrate public health at its best, seeking to prevent disease by providing the necessary tools to make sure children and adults are protected. What is happening in New York is a warning to all of the United States. Never let up on vaccinations.