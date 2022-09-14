So much of what happens in police work focuses on the final confrontation. That’s true whether discussing officers shooting at suspects or high-speed chases that result in disaster.
More attention needs to be paid to decisions made along the way. Such choices, after all, can determine whether encounters between the police and civilians — whether crooks or innocent bystanders — end well.
A series of events Monday are examples of the right moves being made at the right time.
On Monday, around 8:30 a.m., Santa Fe police responded to a report of shoplifting at Home Depot. According to a department spokesman, two men went into the store and stole a generator. Loss prevention officers from the store confronted them. One of the men took out a handgun and they escaped.
Equipped with a description of the vehicle — a Toyota C-HR —relayed by a store employee, police located the SUV, trying to stop the two men around Yucca Street and Rodeo Road. The SUV did not stop. The chase continued.
Around Siringo Road and St. Francis Drive, police stopped chasing. With suspects driving erratically, officers decided a chase would be too risky to the public.
Later that day, police spotted the SUV once more. Again, a traffic stop failed and a chase followed. Eventually, suspects parked the car behind a business on South Guadalupe Street and ran. Officers followed.
The man from the car — identified as Jesus Gonzalez — is accused of resisting arrest after officers caught up with him. They used a stun gun to subdue him, but no lethal weaponry was fired. A woman driving the SUV, Chrystyne Sanchez, also was arrested. A second man believed to be involved in the incident at Home Depot still is being sought.
In the end, suspected criminals were arrested. No one — officer, suspect or anyone else — was injured along the way, and no members of the public were hurt.
That's in sharp contrast to a high-speed chase in March, when police trailed a suspected kidnapper on the interstate. Two people, including a Santa Fe police officer, died in a subsequent crash.
On Monday, a number of things took place that should be remembered when suspects run. When high speeds make it dangerous for innocent people going about their business, it's the right move to stop the pursuit and let other options — surveillance, court records, tips from the public — determine the next move.
Those options may have helped avert tragedy Monday.
It's good policy for both stores and law enforcement to hold shoplifters and other thieves to account. Too often, thieves load up their carts and simply roll the goods out, making off with their loot. That said, it's obvious how dangerous attempting to stop criminals can be — one of the men at Home Depot took out a gun.
It's no wonder that store workers look the other way when shoplifting happens. Property is not worth a life.
But rampant theft is a weight on the community, eroding our trust in law, and at times, one another. Costs are borne by other shoppers and businesses suffer losses they can't always make up by raising prices. Gonzalez, the suspect in the shoplifting, is suspected in at least four other current robbery cases, and court records show he was charged in 2016 with nine counts tied to burglaries. That case still is unresolved.
Bringing down crime means confronting criminal action — as store loss prevention officers and police did. It also means prosecuting suspected criminals swiftly and surely. When that doesn't happen, more crimes follow. But smart and safe apprehension — the kind Santa Fe police executed Monday — is an excellent first step for officers, witnesses and innocent bystanders.