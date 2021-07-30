Washington Post
The first meeting of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack was perhaps the least surprising but most important session the panel will hold. As the debate on the facts of Jan. 6 descends into another war of truth versus partisan lies, riveting testimony from four police officers reminded the nation Tuesday that the riot was an assault on democracy — and that democracy survived because real people put their lives on the line in its defense. This reminder was sadly needed as Republican leaders continue to lie about what occurred.
Republican officeholders have claimed that the rioters were peaceful. District of Columbia police Officer Michael Fanone described how “I was electrocuted again and again and again with a Taser. I’m sure I was screaming, but I don’t think I could even hear my own voice.”
They have claimed the insurrectionists were mere tourists. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell asked, “How do you call an attack on a police officer a ‘tour’ when you see my bleeding hands, when you see all the officers getting concussions, getting maimed, getting fingers shattered, eyes gouged?”
They have claimed that the insurrectionists were well-meaning patriots. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn recounted how a woman in a pink MAGA shirt screamed at him, “You hear that, guys, this n----- voted for Joe Biden,” eliciting cries of “Boo! F------ n-----!” from a crowd of about 20 people. Sgt. Gonell offered a list of deadly implements the crowd used against officers: “a baseball bat, a hockey stick, a rebar, a flagpole, including the American flag, pepper spray, bear spray.”
They have said the select committee is unnecessary, but the officers begged the panel to press hard for the truth. D.C. police officer Daniel Hodges pointed out that law enforcement can arrest and prosecute perpetrators in specific instances, but Congress’s power to investigate and hold to account is broader. “You guys are the only ones we’ve got to deal with crimes that occur above us. I need you guys to address if anyone in power had a role in this, if anyone in power coordinated or aided and abetted or tried to downplay, tried to prevent the investigation of this terrorist attack, because we can’t do it.”
As if to confirm his words, some of the most shameless rewriters of history were outside the Capitol on Tuesday, continuing their campaign against the truth. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for the violence that former president Donald Trump instigated.
“I feel like I went to hell and back to protect them and the people in this room. Too many are now telling me that hell doesn’t exist or that hell actually wasn’t that bad. The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful,” Fanone said. “Nothing, truly nothing, has prepared me to address those elected members of our government who continue to deny the events of that day. And in doing so, betray their oath of office.”
I will listen to the truth. Not exaggerated claims made by coerced "witnesses", as soon as Officer Dorn and the 2000+ officers injured/hospitalized during the left's "peaceful protests". I'll listen to the 1/6 vandalism claims, as soon as there is a real federal investigation into the +$2,000,000,000 in insurance claims made in 2020 after dem run city's allowed rioters free reign for months.
I still wonder why the Jan 6 incident is labeled deadly, a very misleading view? Ashli E. Babbitt was the only fatality directly resulting from the Jan 6 protest, and she was shot by capitol police, through a door. How about the 35+ murders during the blm riots? How about Harris soliciting money for bail for the blm/antifa rioters?
In all of the blm/antifa videos I've watched in the last 15 months, not once did I see a door being opened and held for them at any of the thousands of stores. However, I watched capitol police open and hold doors for protesters on Jan 1.
Forget blm racists rioting, looting and murdering? Yes, mostly peaceful said mass media as cities became unsafe. Antifa? All forgotten!
