The evidence room at the Santa Fe Police Department is a mess, according to a court-ordered audit. Such a situation increases the likelihood that justice will be denied, whether to a defendant who cannot prove innocence or to a victim whose case is dismissed because evidence was misplaced.
The audit — ordered by Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer upon the request of public defender Jennifer Burrill — is beyond troubling. Evidence has to be handled properly, with a clear chain of custody, so that it can be used for trials. Once it is suspect, all bets are off. Jurors can’t trust it.
Because of the judge’s order, a crime scene technician for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office audited the handling of evidence in a murder case nearing trial in which 11 pieces of evidence are missing, including fingernail clippings and hair from the victim. Burrill asked for the case to be dismissed, leaving little possibility of justice for the victim, Selena Valencia. Her former boyfriend, Christopher Garcia, is accused of stabbing Valencia to death in 2017.
Judge Marlowe Sommer is letting the case proceed, but she did order the audit. In it, sheriff’s office technician Shari Vialpando found the police department violated its own policies on collecting evidence, including securing the chain of custody, evidence tags, responsibility and accountability for the evidence, computerized evidence logs and tracking of evidence submitted to an outside agency. The department also has issues, Vialpando said, with how it submits money into evidence and performing necessary self-audits and inspections.
Problems in evidence handling do not seem to be of a recent nature. Deputy Chief Ben Valdez, now in charge of the evidence room, took over after the retirement of former Deputy Chief Robert Vasquez last month. In an initial statement issued late Wednesday afternoon, city officials discussed training that already is occurring and changes that are being made. We need to hear more about how the problems are being fixed. As Burrill pointed out to reporter Ari Burack, if evidence is suspect, hundreds of cases could be called into question.
Even before the judge ruled, an independent auditor also had been contracted by Santa Fe police to examine procedures in the evidence room, a process that began in September. As a result, additional training for the police commander responsible for the department’s evidence management is scheduled next month; the department is going to seek accreditation for the evidence room. Those are positive steps.
The recommendations from Vialpando about fixing problems in the evidence room also seem sensible. Among them: remedial training for all who handle evidence; inventorying evidence as it goes to the state forensic lab and upon its return; listing each item of evidence on chains of custody at the lab and police department to ensure they match; using a computer tracking system to verify evidence and keeping an accurate chain of custody; and having monthly inspections, annual audits and unannounced audits of the evidence room.
The justice system depends on facts and evidence — and the must come before the court in a trustworthy manner. Without such a process, both defendants and the victims of crime cannot receive fair hearings. The current situation is unacceptable.