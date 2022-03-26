Santa Fe police should seize the moment to review the department’s policy on when and how to conduct high-speed chases.
Earlier this month, officers set off after what was thought to be a suspected kidnapper. Because a life was believed at risk, police continued the chase the wrong way down Interstate 25. Tragedy resulted. Not only did Officer Robert Duran lose his life, a retired firefighter from Las Vegas, N.M., Frank Lovato, was killed. Others were injured, and motorists going about their business were traumatized.
As the community and family members mourned these deaths — while wondering if the suspected kidnapper was running loose — police revealed the kidnapping apparently had been a hoax, the fantasy of a 46-year-old woman in a stolen car who apparently invented the whole thing.
It was not the first time Jeannine Jaramillo had lied about being abducted, either. She had done something similar in Cibola County in September. But the two chases had different outcomes — Cibola County deputies called off pursuit when Jaramillo led them into oncoming traffic at high speeds. They used old-fashioned detective work and tracked the stolen vehicle to a residence, taking Jaramillo into custody.
Under the existing Santa Fe Police Department policy on high-speed chases, officers are supposed to use judgment about when a pursuit becomes too dangerous to continue. Protecting the life of a kidnapping victim, we understand, would fuel an officer’s desire to nab the suspect and protect human life. However, officers must weigh not just the life of a potential crime victim — they have to weigh consequences to themselves and innocent bystanders.
And that’s the problem with high-speed chases, whether by Santa Fe police officers or any law enforcement agency. They put lives at risk.
That’s why the current chase policy needs to be reviewed with the lessons of the past few weeks in mind. The Jaramillo chase ended in tragedy; another chase south of Santa Fe, also on I-25, resulted in an arrest, this time without injuries. In this case, state police pursuers chased the driver on parallel roads, eventually stopping his vehicle with what is called a PIT maneuver. That means the officers force the vehicle into a 180-degree turn to stop the car and arrest the suspect. Officers said they closed off traffic during the chase, though some witnesses said that wasn’t the case.
In any case, a full scouring of the policy is needed — though, let’s not kid ourselves. There are no easy solutions. In Atlanta, for example, the city instituted a no-chase policy in 2020, only to alter it a year later to allow chases when cops “have direct knowledge” a fleeing suspect has committed or attempted to commit a “forcible felony” and that the suspect’s escape poses imminent danger.
To help formulate a new policy, New Mexico law enforcement agencies need to keep better statistics. How many people are being hurt or killed because of these chases? The state doesn’t keep adequate records right now. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration figures, 532 people died in police pursuits in 2020. Between 1979 and 2017, 13,100 people in the U.S. were killed in police pursuits. Innocent bystanders amounted to more than 2,700 of those deaths.
Records matter for another reason. Perhaps some officers chase more readily than others, and for the wrong reasons. Their bosses need to know who is taking off to pursue suspects and why.
Police don’t have easy choices in these situations; if they let a suspect go and harm followed, they would be severely criticized. What’s more, local police say there’s a troubling trend among suspects to drive into traffic the wrong way — on purpose — to stymie chases. So far in 2022, there have been five high-speed chases compared to seven in 2021.
What happened in the Jaramillo chase is being examined, and a city pursuit commission will weigh in when the state police investigation into the crash is completed. That’s as it should be. However, let’s not miss the opportunity to examine this issue more broadly and work to create a chase policy that reduces risks while still protecting victims of violent crime.
