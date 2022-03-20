As Republicans seek to weaponize the global upsurge in energy costs, New Mexico Democrats are among politicians caught between pursuing an ambitious but slow-moving transition to clean energy and confronting voter anger over prices at the gas pump and checkout lines.
Gasoline prices, now at the highest levels in decades, are one of the most visible contributors to a stark jump in inflation in the wake of the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic. An unprecedented shutdown of much of society and commerce caused petroleum producers to cut back before demand suddenly took off again.
The situation has been aggravated by geopolitical factors and import bans stemming from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a major exporter of oil and gas. The cost of crude oil is beyond the ability of any one political body to control, but politicians know who many consumers are likely to blame.
Just this month, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has made weaning New Mexico off fossil fuels a major theme of her administration, came under pressure from Democratic state lawmakers to convene a special session that would include consideration of some kind of relief for motorists who have seen the cost of a fill-up skyrocket.
The sticker shock has been most burdensome on commuters and rural New Mexicans who drive long distances.
Republicans like Rep. Jim Townsend of Artesia, minority leader in the New Mexico House of Representatives, have long accused the governor of a hypocritical attitude toward an oil and gas industry that generates gushers of revenue for state government to spend.
In a recent opinion piece in The New Mexican, he wrote: “Our state and country are being run by single-focus climate fanatics intent on ending fossil fuel production well before the public is prepared to live without it.”
Lujan Grisham, meanwhile, has been among Democratic governors urging congressional leaders to support legislation to suspend the federal gas tax of about 18 cents a gallon through the end of this year.
Some Democrats in Congress who face tough re-election races have signed on to the idea, but it has apparently hasn’t gained widespread support because the gas tax is the main source of annual funding for federal roads and bridges.
Republicans, especially those in states like New Mexico whose economies are supported by extractive industries, have seized on the tighter policies by the administration of President Joe Biden toward drilling on federal lands.
From the moment of her nomination as U.S. Interior secretary, former Albuquerque congresswoman Deb Haaland has been under attack as a “radical environmental activist” who had a campaign website that included this quote from her: “We need to act fast to counteract climate change and keep fossil fuels in the ground.”
To the chagrin of industry representatives, the Laguna Pueblo native has helped carry out such moves as blocking new federal oil and gas leasing within a 10-mile radius around Chaco Canyon, one of the country’s most culturally significant Native American sites.
Northern New Mexico’s first-term U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M, whose district was recently redrawn so it fringes on the oil patch in the southeastern part of the state, is among more than a dozen Democrats targeted by a $10 million advertising campaign by former Republican Vice President Mike Pence’s political advocacy group.
An ad blamed Biden administration policies for helping fund Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and accuses the president of caving to “radical environmentalists” and steering the country off the path of energy independence.
A balanced, all-of-the-above approach to finding solutions to our energy crisis seems in peril.
The bickering and finger-pointing does little to deal with the world’s developed countries getting a late start on an existential problem. Researchers recently warned in a United Nations report the dangers of climate change are mounting so fast they could soon overwhelm the ability of nature and humanity to adapt unless greenhouse gases are quickly reduced.
Decades after early warnings, electric utilities are finally switching to wind and solar power and a gradual move away from gas-guzzling SUVs and pickups to electric vehicles is under way.
The long-term consequences of our failure to succeed with such efforts are far greater than the economic pain and political turmoil we are experiencing.
