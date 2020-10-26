Santa Fe is in a holding pattern of sorts.
Still fighting the coronavirus pandemic, our public meetings are held virtually and residents are being encouraged to stay home. Schoolchildren are adjusting to school via laptop and just this week started a hybrid model with a few days in the physical classroom.
And smack dab in our beloved Plaza, the obelisk has been toppled. Worse, it is not all the way gone. Yes, the tall spire was taken down, one chunk at a time, by anonymous protesters pulling it apart.
But the base remains, boarded up. We don’t disagree the monument is a memento of another time, and welcome a discussion about whether it should be removed.
Our strong preference was that we needed to listen to the feelings of local Indigenous people about whether they believed it could remain in any form. This wasn’t about being politically correct; it is about addressing harms of the past when we can.
The process to start discussions was delayed, and on Indigenous Peoples Day earlier this month, an unruly few took it upon themselves to remove the 152-year-old obelisk.
It can’t remain in its current form while the town comes together to decide what next. Right now, we are waiting to hear how the delayed proposed truth and reconciliation commission will function — who will be appointed to it, what will be its charge and how long its mission will last. That process finally began on Monday night.
As we have said in the past, this is urgent business. The commission needs specific goals so that when the talking is done, we have accomplished the essential job of healing our troubled community. We envision a fuller, richer telling of the Santa Fe story in the end, with monuments and tributes telling more than a tale of conquest. We can share the story of the original inhabitants and honor their contributions and set aside space to show how ordinary men and women — teachers, farmers, artists, shopkeepers — shaped our city.
None of that will happen overnight.
While we wait, though, it cannot be right for Santa Fe to have a boarded-up wreck in the middle of the Plaza.
We urge city leaders to heal the center of the Plaza. It needs a temporary fix. As we wrote earlier this year, leaving plywood up around the obelisk is an admission that our hands are tied, that we have no power to improve our Plaza or keep it safe. Yes, the Plaza is a National Historic Landmark. Any removal of the obelisk that altered the Plaza would have been difficult because of the layers of federal protection.
Now that the monument is down, deciding what should replace it — if anything — will take time. For now, remove the base and store it. Flagstone the empty space and let the Plaza breathe.
Perhaps for the winter holiday season, we can celebrate — with masks and at a distance — with a big Christmas tree and the Hanukkah menorah in the center. Imagine a warm day when the coronavirus is less dangerous and people can dance, filling up the space in the middle. The magicians from the city of Santa Fe who keep flower baskets blooming and the Plaza looking gorgeous in the summer will be able to design floral displays to add beauty to the center.
The necessary conversations are not going to be easy. They are going to take time. In the meantime, take action. Even during the pandemic, hundreds of people use the Plaza every day. Make it beautiful. That is how healing will begin.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.