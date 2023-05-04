The Food Depot’s decision to close Kids Kitchen at the end of the school year is both a loss and an opportunity.
The loss part of the equation is easy to see.
Since opening in 2019, Kids Kitchen has focused on providing meals to children, whether in after-school programs at public schools, at Boys and Girls Clubs sites, day care centers or other locations where children needed to eat. The program helped ensure hundreds of children — many of whom already are eating breakfast and lunch at school — had a third solid meal before going home.
During the coronavirus pandemic, when schools shut down, cooks at the Kids Kitchen made to-go meals that parents could drive by and pick up after work.
But Food Depot officials have decided greater demand for the food bank’s services and increased food costs mean they can't afford to run the program without compromising other services. Kids Kitchen also was outgrowing its facility, the commercial kitchen located in the former Kaune Elementary School, home to an early childhood learning center.
Officials said a suitable alternative — with capacity, equipment or storage at the right price — was unavailable.
Here’s where the opportunity comes in.
It’s likely another nonprofit can step up to provide meals. YouthWorks, with its expanded commercial kitchen on the way, is one logical alternative.
Santa Fe Public Schools officials also should see whether the district's school sites and food services team can handle creating meals for kids enrolled in the 21st Century Community Learning Programs, where kids go after school. If that's not possible, would the kitchens be available for outside cooks? Not having to transport meals would reduce cost and increase convenience.
The loss of Kids Kitchens offers the many players who worry about the state of children in Santa Fe an opportunity to fill the immediate need while working on broader changes so that families can do more of their own cooking, with their own food, at home.
For Food Depot Deputy Director Jill Dixon, the key is helping families connect with resources. All schools with the 21st Century program will have a school-based food pantry, stocked with supplies children can take home. The Food Depot likely will expand its mobile food program, which takes groceries to where people are. There will be more outreach so families know when and where groceries are handed out.
Dixon is advocating for bigger changes, the sort that will come out of Washington, D.C., where federal meal programs are funded.
Money for Kids Kitchens' meals flows through the federal Child Adult Care Food Program — which now is run through the state Early Childhood Education and Care Department. The guidelines are stringent; at one time, a full-time Food Depot employee spent half of a 40-hour-week ensuring rules were met. Members of Congress — Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, and Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández, Melanie Stansbury and Gabe Vasquez — should push for less red tape. It does not have to be so complicated to feed children. A small nonprofit, even with adequate cooks, might lack the staff power to fill out the paperwork.
Between now and the fall, it’s time for nonprofit, school, private, city and county officials to talk about how Kids Kitchen can continue. It might not be in one kitchen, with 11 cooks and a supervisor putting together meals. Perhaps private food trucks will make meals for paying customers.
Schools without kitchens bought meals from Kids Kitchen, one way the program made money to provide additional funding. A nonprofit such as YouthWorks might take over the several hundred meals for the Boys and Girls Club, with school workers or independent chefs taking over preparation of afternoon meals in cafeterias already on site.
Whatever the solution, the time to discuss how to replace this vital program is now. We don't know what comes next, but we know this: Kids won’t stop being hungry when school resumes in the fall.