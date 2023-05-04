The Food Depot’s decision to close Kids Kitchen at the end of the school year is both a loss and an opportunity.

The loss part of the equation is easy to see.

Since opening in 2019, Kids Kitchen has focused on providing meals to children, whether in after-school programs at public schools, at Boys and Girls Clubs sites, day care centers or other locations where children needed to eat. The program helped ensure hundreds of children — many of whom already are eating breakfast and lunch at school — had a third solid meal before going home.

