One of the more anticipated weekends of the year is coming — at least for Santa Fe residents who have been busy cleaning their homes and yards to welcome spring.
That’s right. Saturday is free trash day at the Caja del Rio Landfill and the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station. City and county residents can drop off trash from 8 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. — and, yes, expect a wait. This is a popular day in Santa Fe.
People who participate should remember to cover all loads as they haul garbage, rubbish, bulky items, building materials and other trash to dump. Expect to pay fees, though, if you bring tires or green or electronic waste. The landfill still requires people to wear masks, with only two people per vehicle allowed.
For people of limited means, even one day of free dumping is welcome — individuals can clear their yards of unsightly rubbish without having to pay. People who can dump their garbage in a landfill for free won’t be leaving refuse behind in arroyos and fields.
The free trash days happen twice a year, but the Solid Waste Management Agency that handles trash for the city and county has a number of other “free” days during the year. People can take tires for recycling, dump hazardous household waste or bring unbagged green waste on certain days at no cost. There’s a calendar at the www.sfswma.org web site with all the dates and rules.
Increasingly, governments and residents of New Mexico have focused on eliminating trash — not just because it is unattractive but because waste can pollute both ground and water.
The state Department of Transportation recently contracted with two private companies to clean up state roadsides. This week, the companies are picking up along Interstate 25 from La Bajada to Los Lunas. Another company will be tackling five-mile increments of I-25 from the Texas border to just north of Las Cruces.
The $10 million to pay companies to begin cleaning the sides of roads comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds — and the attention to beautification is long overdue.
Litter, long a problem in New Mexico, became worse during the pandemic. People became sloppier when it came to disposing of trash along roads, and the Department of Transportation had fewer workers on hand. Prison inmates were in lockdown, so the familiar groups of workers picking up trash were nowhere to be seen.
A next phase in the highway cleanup for Department of Transportation will be contracting with the state Corrections Department. That program, paid with state funds, will begin this summer. Finally, a third litter pickup program will start by summer’s end. Again, federal funds will pay the costs. This time, a private company will hire temporary workers — at $15 to $20 bucks an hour — to work in small groups with a Department of Transportation supervisor on hand.
These efforts matter, whether it’s an individual cleaning up the yard or contractors removing trash from alongside highways. More citizen volunteers are helping keep area parks beautiful, or working together to remove trash from open lots or along riverbeds. Saturday, many residents will be taking part in the Great American Cleanup in Santa Fe, part of a national event designed to pick up the nation.
It’s spring. Time to clean and rejuvenate, and when you’re done — put that trash in its proper place. With free trash day, there’s no excuse.