Even the most fervent supporters of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have expressed concern about her managerial skills. If working to combat climate change, pandemic oversight and expanding early childhood education were considered strengths as she battled for reelection last year, the same can’t be said for her reputation as a boss.

Whether it was high Cabinet turnover or reports of micromanagement — with the best explanation being she demands excellence — the governor needed to start her second term demonstrating she could hire top candidates and leave them to do their jobs.

That’s not what has happened.