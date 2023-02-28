Even the most fervent supporters of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have expressed concern about her managerial skills. If working to combat climate change, pandemic oversight and expanding early childhood education were considered strengths as she battled for reelection last year, the same can’t be said for her reputation as a boss.
Whether it was high Cabinet turnover or reports of micromanagement — with the best explanation being she demands excellence — the governor needed to start her second term demonstrating she could hire top candidates and leave them to do their jobs.
That’s not what has happened.
First came the Public Regulation Commission debacle, when the governor chose a candidate who did not meet the statutory requirements for the job. She attempted to blame members of the nominating committee — better vetting at the ground level was necessary. Yet smart politicians don’t trust the recommendations of someone else. They double and triple check.
The state Game Commission has been another problem, unable to meet occasionally because it had trouble keeping the four members necessary to make a quorum. That’s just now being fixed.
Now, as confirmation for Cabinet secretaries — both new and reappointed nominees — continues, other personnel problems have emerged.
The nominee for the Department of Indian Affairs is James Mountain, a two-time former governor of San Ildefonso Pueblo. Trouble is, that’s not all Mountain is. He was accused of rape in 2007. The case was dismissed after prosecutors said they lacked evidence to proceed.
None of us knows what happened in 2007. Mountain obviously should live his life, seek jobs and appointments and otherwise contribute to society. However, the secretary of the Department of Indian Affairs has a special role to play right now: The department is where the state’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force operates. It’s the group charged with bringing awareness to crimes against Native women. Rape, of course, is one of those crimes.
Members of the task force want his nomination withdrawn or for Mountain to realize he is the wrong choice for the job and step aside.
The governor’s spokeswoman, meanwhile, asked people to respect the judicial process.
The members of this task force know the judicial process does not work for Native women far too many times. They don’t trust it. In considering nominations, it’s not just a question of qualifications and experience. A governor must consider personality, how people can work together and, yes, how the nomination will be greeted. This appointment fails the competency test.
A third appointment also has become controversial, with dozens of New Mexicans in the arts and cultural community uniting to oppose the reappointment of Debra Garcia y Griego as secretary of the Department of Cultural Affairs.
The spark was the firing of Eric Blinman, director of the State Office of Archaeologists, who was escorted off the job in February. His supporters want him reinstated and say they don’t believe Garcia y Griego is the proper steward for the state’s cultural heritage.
However, Blinman’s firing was only the latest and most visible of the secretary’s shortcomings. Her critics said in a letter to the governor Garcia y Griego’s “management style results in a lack of ability to retain high quality, senior level executive management with demonstrated expertise in their subject areas.”
The governor’s reaction was to be “fully supportive of and confident in the leadership of Secretary Garcia y Griego.”
Strong leaders often will back embattled employees; critics can be wrong or have axes to grind. However, part of a leader’s job is to examine the quality and depth of the criticism. Considering the extensive list of people upset at DCA — from donors, past employees, to former museum directors and others — the governor needs to address concerns. The current turmoil cannot be allowed to continue.
Neither can the personnel upheaval happening on Lujan Grisham’s watch. She is a whiz at policy, able to negotiate with lawmakers of all sorts and an endless champion for New Mexico. Now, she needs to get her cabinet and commissions operating at full speed — and that means changing course when necessary, without defensiveness or delay.