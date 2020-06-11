Little in Santa Fe can be discussed in the current moment without first considering past grievances, historic precedents, and the constant push and pull of newcomers versus locals.
Take the recent suggestion from dozens of merchants that closing West San Francisco Street to car and truck traffic would help create a welcoming walking space that could increase business during this time of pandemic. These businesses, mind you, have been among the most damaged because of the public health order shutting nonessential operations for weeks. Many are barely hanging on.
Not so fast, shouts the all-things-local crowd, people worried that today’s Santa Fe isn’t the town they remember and love. Closing West San Francisco Street would be sending the signal that locals and their beloved cars or trucks aren’t welcome downtown. Cruising the Plaza is a time-honored pastime in the City Different — and, in a time of isolation because of the COVID-19 pandemic, driving with family is one of the safe activities that remain.
Dare we suggest a compromise?
First, we must recognize that there is a reason locals feel unwelcome in stores and shops in and around downtown, including on the iconic Plaza. They often are not welcome. Shop owners look to tourists for profits and cater to the out-of-towners. The perception has a base in reality, and it’s one both merchants and locals should work to overcome. With much of the country shut down for the past several months, tourists have been scarce. Locals have banded together to support restaurants, getting pickup or delivery and, now, returning to dining out.
Perhaps if downtown shops cultivated local customers, people would continue shopping even if the stores were closed, using online ordering or curbside pickup.
Locals are always here, after all. When tourists stay home because of concerns about contagion, the folks who work for the city or the state or run their own small businesses still will be here. They should have reasons to shop downtown, locally.
But we need to listen to the merchants, too. They are hurting. It will do Santa Fe — including all the born-and-raised-here folks — no good if dozens of businesses go belly up. If everyone from restaurant owners to jewelry shop operators to hotel managers all agree that making streets safe for pedestrians is a good idea, it’s worth trying.
Henry and the Fish co-owner Joe Garcia puts it this way: “It goes to show you what kind of economic impact is going on. We’re all desperate to try something.”
We would recommend shelving the talk about making Santa Fe more like Europe, though.
Discuss this broadly. Let people air their concerns, whether how older folks can get to the Plaza without vehicle traffic or what to do about accessibility for those with disabilities. The feeling of displacement that many feel needs to be addressed, always. This is more complicated than simply banning traffic.
And surely, during the discussions, smart city planners, involved merchants and outspoken locals might come up with a way to close streets a portion of the time, while setting aside certain evenings for cruisers to swing by.
Even a partial shutdown might allow a calmer shopping experience and increase pedestrian safety — not to mention gigs for local musicians who aren’t playing bars right now — while sending the message that the car culture of Santa Fe is important. Remember, during times when crowds are welcome, the classic car shows around the Plaza are some of the biggest draws. Merchants can make it clear locals are welcome, too. Have specials for New Mexico residents. Create loyalty programs. Sponsor local events. Participate in activities that create bonds between businesses and customers — as so many local businesses already do.
Then, experiment a little. Just because we’ve always done it this way doesn’t mean change isn’t possible. The Plaza has evolved over 400-plus years. A pedestrian zone is hardly the end of the world.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.