One go-to activity that is healthy and cheap is walking, whether on neighborhood sidewalks, along trails through the city or on more strenuous hikes in nearby mountains.
Especially during this period of self-isolation, when people are staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the ability to take to the streets for a strenuous walk has seldom been more appreciated. Occasionally, it’s hard to social distance — there are a lot of people out there.
Despite occasional crowded conditions, the fresh air, sunshine and movement are holding back depression for many people. And we’re sure many of the walkers are observing conditions that could be improved — whether temporarily during this pandemic while people are home more or long term. In some towns and cities around the United States, streets are being shut temporarily so more people can walk safely and to provide space for children to play. That won’t be a permanent change, but it serves as a reminder that having safe public spaces to walk and exercise improves the quality of life for all.
With so many walkers out, it’s a natural time to explore how to improve walking in our state. The state Department of Transportation needs our help to do just that — with an online survey asking for feedback as the department develops a statewide Pedestrian Safety Plan. The survey went up April 1 and should be available through July.
Improving pedestrian safety matters, not just in New Mexico but across the nation. According to traffic statistics, 6,590 pedestrians were killed in 2019, including 83 in New Mexico. Those numbers were the most pedestrian deaths in 30 years, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association.
Additionally, some 193,866 individuals received treatment in emergency rooms for injuries resulting from being hit by a vehicle, according to the Centers for Disease Control. That adds up to more than 22 pedestrians injured by a vehicle every hour in the United States.
Traffic experts theorize a number of factors are causing the rise in injuries and deaths — heavier SUVs and trucks, distracted people on cellphones and, as always, problems with alcohol impairment by both drivers and pedestrians.
The Department of Transportation plan could reduce those statistics — with solid feedback. We all know areas in Santa Fe where sidewalks are inadequate, traffic lights could have better timing, better lighting would help walkers navigate and where wide streets are too dangerous to cross.
Take the survey in either Spanish or English at walksafenewmexico.com. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to participate — just as pedestrians need better walking conditions, drivers have opinions about what they need to ensure walkers are more visible. It’s important for New Mexicans to speak up; our rate of pedestrian deaths per resident is the highest in the country.
With so many people walking, running and biking, we’re sure they have plenty to say about where, whether they feel safe and what the state can do to improve conditions. Then, people who take to their feet to get around can stay safe — and keep improving their health through walking, the best exercise of all.
