Giving raises to already well-compensated members of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s staff was the wrong move during this pandemic.
At a time when so many New Mexicans have lost their jobs, their businesses or had work hours reduced, increasing the pay of well-compensated employees is simply mistaken. That’s not to say these workers don’t deserve good pay and benefits, and not to argue that they haven’t worked tirelessly during the pandemic — they have, but so have many others who aren’t being rewarded with a fat boost in salary.
State employees — including those in the Governor’s Office — get a regular paycheck and have health insurance in these uncertain times. That’s in stark contrast to so many in the rest of the state, struggling to get by on unemployment checks, reduced pay or odd jobs.
That Lujan Grisham decided to move ahead with raises — some scheduled before the pandemic — for her staff is surprising. She is a professional politician, after all, and had to realize this is not going to be popular with the people of New Mexico. She is usually not so clumsy in making decisions.
Lawmakers from both parties are criticizing the raises — one of the few bipartisan agreements in the current legislative session.
To recap: Eight employees who work in the Governor’s Office received increases ranging from $7,500 to $12,000, according to the State Personnel Office. A few received promotions and new responsibilities, while other simply got hikes in pay.
Some employees in the Governor’s Office received 8 percent raises on top of six-figure salaries. Others were in the high five figures when they received their raises.
Melissa D. Salazar, director of boards and commissions, received a raise of 15 percent from $78,000 in 2020 to $90,000 now. Communications director Tripp Stelnicki’s salary jumped from $99,000 last year to $107,000, according to the Sunshine Portal.
GOP Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca had this to say about the raises: “Their basis for the [pay increases] was that they’re working extra hard. Well, I’ll tell you what. Regular New Mexicans have been working hard, too, and they’re not getting raises. They’re losing their jobs.”
That statement is right on the mark. Look at the realities New Mexicans are facing.
The December unemployment rate for New Mexico was 8.2 percent, up from 4.8 percent the previous year.
Renters across the state are worried about whether they will be evicted once a moratorium on kicking people out for nonpayment of rent expires.
In Santa Fe, that figure is about 31 percent of renter households at risk of losing shelter when evictions resume.
Food insecurity is a perennial problem in New Mexico, with food banks around the state slammed with demand during the pandemic.
One in 5 New Mexican adults faces hunger, with the number 1 in 3 for children.
Given the realities of conditions on the ground, those with plenty did not need more.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.