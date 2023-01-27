It sounds reasonable: Books in schools should be age-appropriate for the children in the classroom. Achieving this worthy goal can be complicated, though.
In Florida, a new law holds that books in public schools need to be pre-approved or, if not on the list, then vetted by a state media specialist. Part of an effort by Gov. Ron DeSantis to take so-called wokeness out of schools, the law’s implementation is playing out as a cautionary tale on how censorship can take hold in public schools.
Take what is happening in Manatee County, Fla., in response to the new state law. Passed last spring, it is only in recent weeks that rules to implement the law were put in place.
As a result, the Manatee board of education issued a policy basically decommissioning classroom libraries. Until all books are reviewed, teachers should either pull them off the shelves or cover them up. A violation is a serious business, a third-degree felony.
This means less reading. The bright kid who finishes early and wants to relax with a book won’t be able to peruse the class library. No borrowing books for a research paper, either, or exploring new writers just for fun.
Some Manatee County schools are recruiting volunteers to catalog the books. The helpers check the books to see whether they are on the state’s approved list; if not, then the book is either pulled or shown to a media specialist for an OK. Books in the school library are approved; otherwise, they have to go until vetted. Sneezy the Snowman and Dragons Love Tacos are temporarily off the shelves until further review.
The state’s reasoning sounds admirable: All books should be age-appropriate, free of pornographic material and with no “unsolicited theories that may lead to student indoctrination.” Once upon a time, politicians trusted teachers to choose wisely.
But DeSantis, who wants to run for president in 2024, has worked diligently to persuade parents that their children are in danger at school from individuals seeking to make them liberal activists — or something. While no one wants pornographic books in classroom shelves, the trouble with laws like this is that they are seeking to correct a problem that doesn’t exist. There aren’t stacks of pornographic or inappropriate books in classrooms across Florida.
That would be especially true in Manatee County, located on the Gulf Coast south of Tampa. It's a place where voters overwhelmingly chose Trump in both 2016 and 2020, hardly a hotbed of social justice warriors lurking in schools to indoctrinate children. Like so many districts, however, it is a place where only about 50% of students read at grade level. Making books less accessible is hardly the policy to make a dent in that statistic.
Meanwhile, Florida is not the only state where books are being pulled off the shelves. A PEN America Index of School Book Bans lists 2,532 instances of individual books being banned from July 2021 to June 2022. Books targeted include those with LGBTQ protagonists or themes, books about people of color, those with sexual content or titles with issues concerning race or racism.
Book bans are nothing new, of course.
The difference today — and why we should be paying attention — is that the latest bans aren’t a few angry parents yelling at the school principal wanting the library to remove Harry Potter titles. These bans are reaching across entire states, systematically targeting specific types of books. Some 40% of recent bans are connected to proposed or enacted state legislation, according to PEN.
New Mexico, thankfully, has almost no instances of successful book bans according to the PEN index. Make no mistake, the folks behind the bans — PEN has identified at least 50 groups operating — will come here. They will sound reasonable, with the end goal is to limit what children read.