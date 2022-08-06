The withdrawal of a U.S. Forest Service plan designed to decrease the risk of wildfire in the mountains around Santa Fe is the right step — but a pause is not enough, given the lessons of this summer.
The Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project is on hold for now. The plan is focused on thinning forests around Santa Fe to reduce threat of fire and boost biodiversity.
Without thinning, the risk of a devastating fire that damages Santa Fe’s water source is undeniable. We have supported targeted prescribed burns in the past as one way of reducing fuel load. That’s still true.
However, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire has shown — again — that human beings are fallible.
What seemed like sensible prescribed burns in a similarly overgrown watershed, this one in the Gallinas Canyon, went horribly wrong.
The two fires grew together and have destroyed some 341,735 acres of Northern New Mexico and taken several hundred homes and structures. Burning since April, this is the largest wildfire in New Mexico history.
It will take decades for the landscape to recover. Meanwhile, the water supply to Las Vegas, N.M., is threatened. Such a loss could happen in Santa Fe if our mountains burn.
The resiliency project is designed to avoid that fate. But a temporary hold doesn’t go far enough. Using the National Environmental Policy Act, the Forest Service already had found “no significant impact” from the thinning plan but had declined to do a more detailed environmental impact statement.
Given the risks of a prescribed burn going rogue, the Forest Service needs to conduct a more comprehensive study of the project’s potential impacts. The current pause merely will allow further comment. It’s happening while the Forest Service continues its 90-day review of prescribed burn policies after the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
Withdrawing the NEPA finding requires the federal government to reopen a period for objections. It’s not a new opportunity; only people who already submitted statements can comment; they will need to resubmit their statements.
What must be assessed is risk — risk of a prescribed fire escaping and risk to the watershed if thinning doesn’t happen fast enough. We saw from a recent Forest Service report on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that forest managers failed to take into consideration adequately how dry the landscape was. A human error; however, future plans must be written to reduce the likelihood of such an error occurring again.
Systems have to be strengthened. That’s particularly true in light of the effects climate change is having on our forests — a key finding in the Forest Service’s report on Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon. Communities deserve greater and more consistent input; critics of the resiliency project say it plans 10 to 15 years out without adequately disclosing burn or tree-cutting locations.
Reducing fuel close to a critical watershed remains essential for the future of Santa Fe. But without properly assessing both the need for thinning alongside the potential catastrophe of an escaped blaze, forest managers are risking too much.
Thinning the watershed is crucial to the health of the forests and Santa Fe’s future, but the onus is on the Forest Service to make certain this plan is on target, now and in the future. It can’t afford to get this wrong.