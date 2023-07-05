Here's some good news.
Americans, notoriously inward looking, are thinking of traveling abroad more than ever these days.
How do we know this?
It's in the numbers. Back in 1989, the number of passports per American was about three for every 100 people. By 2022, the number had reached 46 passports per every 100, according to Jay Zagorsky, an economist at Boston University.
Here's some bad news.
The wait for in-demand passports is longer than ever, another lingering side effect of the coronavirus pandemic. When the world stopped traveling, the U.S. State Department ended contracts and shifted staffers who handled passport applications and renewals. Now, the demand for travel has rebounded. That, coupled with the lack of staff, has created a backlog that is upending travel plans.
With some 500,000 passport applications sent to the State Department weekly, be prepared to wait. Many travelers are being placed in the unenviable position of having to cancel trips, losing thousands of dollars.
The best advice for travelers in 2023 is basic. Get the passport in hand before booking travel. In Santa Fe, first-time passport seekers apply in person at the DeVargas Center U.S. Post Office after making an appointment. Apply as far in advance as possible. Oh, and purchase travel insurance so at least you can recoup your investment should the passport be delayed.
The situation is so dire Congress has become involved, prompted by the cry from frustrated travelers. In March, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a House subcommittee that, “With COVID, the bottom basically dropped out of the system."
It's time to rebuild that bottom.
This year, the passport agency is on track to break last year's milestone of 22 million passports issued. Records are being broken, and for now, the requests are slowing. People seem to want to connect internationally and have the money to travel. Considering travel creates connections across cultures and builds better citizens — both globally and at home — it's imperative for the U.S. government to reduce delays and produce passports. This is a trend we like.
Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma is introducing legislation to reduce the backlog. Among other things, the legislation establishes a 12-week processing time requirement for passports to be issued. That, at least, would provide some certainty for potential international travelers.
Lankford also wants to look at the last four years to see how the backlog occurred, set procedures so future national emergencies wouldn't create similar delays, expand in-person appointments at regional passport offices and develop a reserve workforce ready to assist in processing passports during high-demand seasons.
His proposal also would add a chat feature to the National Passport Information Center call line and improve the online status tool to provide additional information to applicants. Part of the stress of a long wait is not knowing where the application is, so more information is crucial.
Those improvements are months or years away. For now, the informed traveler needs to know that applying for passports is going to take months. Looking online can be deceiving, with promises to expedite a passport within eight weeks. That's not happening. Plan accordingly.