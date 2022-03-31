Santa Fe parks are having a moment — and it’s about time.
As anyone living here can testify, too many city parks are poorly maintained. And while Mayor Alan Webber’s administration failed to get a handle on park maintenance during his first term, the problems precede him.
In the early 2000s, a prolonged drought damaged city parks, killing turf and trees. Anyone with children growing up in the 2000s remembers soccer practice in dirt — the grass had died and the only spots of vegetation were weeds. If that weren’t bad enough, dollars from a $30.3 million parks bond in 2008 to improve parks and trails after the drought’s devastation were not spent as originally planned.
A 2016 state audit found $6 million from the bond was spent on employee and labor costs, with $2 million of that not accounted for properly. The decision at the time was to try and keep as many people employed as possible, given the national recession. The move squeezed out promised improvements.
This history is necessary to understand how Santa Fe got to the present day, with the coronavirus pandemic adding another obstacle to park upkeep and maintenance. Remember, in 2020, the city budget tanked because of the quick decline in revenues.
Understanding, though, cannot be an excuse for bad performance. The city of Santa Fe owes it to residents to care for parks properly.
In fiscal year 2022, which encompassed an election year, the parks budget is about $7.8 million, up from $6.2 million in 2019, the last year before the pandemic. That speaks to putting money where it’s needed.
Even better, city residents upset about parks are doing more than complaining. Already, various community groups are helping with cleanup efforts. At noon Saturday, in fact, Friends of Santa Fe Parks is meeting at Herb Martinez Park on Camino Carlos Rey to spiff up the area.
Other groups have worked at Franklin Miles and Ragle parks; Railyard Park has a dedicated group of volunteers that help maintain it. And, yes, taxes should pay for upkeep — it’s a city function — but involving neighbors in the work creates community and a sense of pride.
Of course, citizens can’t do the big work that is needed.
In the months ahead, city tennis courts — finally — are being repaired and resurfaced, with Herb Martinez first up in April. The courts will be done in sequence so public access is assured. Some $400,000 has been dedicated to the projects, a slice of the $1 million in state funds set aside by the Legislature for Santa Fe parks. The maintenance efforts also are being directed at city medians, with another $1.3 million in state money going to weed control.
This is progress. Over the long term, the city needs to look at how many parks it has and where they are located. A city policy that has required developers to set aside land for parks — without the money to keep them up — has led to more parks than city workers can maintain. The policy needs revisiting. Already, instead of simply setting aside land, the city is considering having developers donate community centers or other types of outdoor recreation; officials might think about money from developers to go to a maintenance fund as well. The south side of Santa Fe has fewer parks than other areas, raising issues of equity. That must be addressed.
Policymakers need to examine the past so better choices can be made going forward — with enough parks and enough workers to maintain them as a point of pride, not shame. Additionally, parks officials need to build a comprehensive list of maintenance issues at all parks — and fix problems early before they mushroom.
This spring, though, it is encouraging to see neighbors helping neighbors get parks into shape.
Here’s why Mark Glaser of Friends of Santa Fe Parks started his effort: “Instead of blaming or complaining, let’s start something like this group and try to work with the city to make some kind of positive change.”
