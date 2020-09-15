School is back in session — remotely for most students in Santa Fe Public Schools — and pretty much everyone involved can admit it hasn’t been easy.
How could it be?
Children are back at school in a fashion that no one could have imagined a year ago. With the spread of the coronavirus, in-person school let out after spring break, with students returning to class virtually after a two-week holiday. At the time, most people expected in-person school would start again come fall.
That didn’t happen.
The Board of Education chose, wisely, to open the school year remotely. All over town, students are signing on to their computers when it’s time for school.
Classmates are images on a screen, as is the teacher, and extracurricular activities are a thing of the past.
Learning during pandemic times means the loss of in-person classes, recess, school lunches, fall sports, carnivals — all the traditions that bring the community together.
This is a school year like no other.
And the uncertainty over what happens next only increases tension.
That’s why it is important for Santa Fe Public Schools to keep communicating with parents and for the state Public Education Department to communicate with school districts. For parents, here’s information that will help track down resources.
At sfps.info, school reentry guidelines are available on the front page of the website. The introduction is short and to the point, discussing how children will be taught and registration, the beginning-of-school information.
At the left of the page, in the blue area, you’ll find solid information, including frequently asked questions, resources, special education services, technology support and more. There’s the all-important technology support button and places to offer students emotional or academic support.
Some of the information presented will be most applicable when students are back at school. Read it now, and develop questions to help prepare for the transition. (The entire website can be read in Spanish, too; just click on the language button at the very top of the page.)
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has said that counties with low enough spread numbers — and Santa Fe currently is one — can open schools in a hybrid model in October. There’s a lot to work out for that to happen.
For now, parents trying to help their children learn at home can access links to resources that can improve learning. In these difficult times, parents and caregivers can use all the assistance available.
A month in, we can say school has not been easy. But every day, hundreds of teachers, administrators, parents, students and staff engage in helping inquiring minds gain knowledge.
School is in session. We must make it as engaging as possible, while working toward a return to traditional classrooms. And meanwhile, keep communicating.
