Just weeks ago, New Mexico and the United States appeared to have the COVID-19 pandemic handled. People were being vaccinated. Hospitalizations and cases were down and deaths had declined.
But the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is both sneaky and lethal. Its resurgence has been aided by a stubborn 25 percent or so of the population, people who refuse to be vaccinated, just as many of them would not wear masks and social distance during previous phases of the pandemic.
Now their refusal is leading the nation into a fourth wave of the pandemic.
Look at developments in recent days: New Mexico Department of Health reported 271 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday — the state’s largest one-day total since May 7. On Thursday, another increase — 273 cases.
Nationally, a more contagious version of the coronavirus — the delta variant — has been linked to 83 percent of new infections, a jump from 50 percent earlier this month.
It is clear the pandemic now mostly affects people who haven’t been inoculated. As one health official said, “It is the pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
Never forget, though, that people without vaccines are not just science deniers. Children under 12 cannot be vaccinated, and they are at increasing risk as the nation prepares to return to in-person school. There are some frail or immunocompromised individuals who can’t be vaccinated. Breakthrough cases among people who are vaccinated also are occurring.
Meanwhile, states have opened up, mask mandates are being abandoned and vaccine delivery has slowed to a crawl.
In states with low vaccination rates, the situation is dire. Florida, Missouri and Texas now account for 40 percent of new coronavirus cases in the United States.
President Joe Biden and his health team, who did an incredible job delivering vaccinations, now must find a different way to fight this battle. Even a pandemic of the unvaccinated will burden the health care system, lead to new and potentially deadly versions of the virus, and slow economic growth. Public health interventions are essential, including asking people to wear masks while indoors in areas where infections are high.
In New Mexico, teachers, students and parents are awaiting guidance from the Public Education Department about what protocols will be in place for in-person school come fall.
Here’s our suggestion: Require masks for both kids and adults — tiresome and predictable complaints be damned. Even among teens, vaccination rates are low. The masks are a safeguard that, while not foolproof, make a difference.
Hospitals, doctors’ offices and other health care providers need to make sure their workers have been vaccinated. No one should be afraid that they might be infected while receiving health care. The Associated Press reported this week that lagging vaccination rates among nursing home staffers across the country are leading to an increase in COVID-19 infections and deaths at facilities where senior citizens live.
Haven’t we been there before?
In France, President Emmanuel Macron is fed up with vaccine resisters.
He did not mandate vaccines for all, stopping just short. It’s a carrot-and-stick approach that could work in the United States.
By Aug. 1, French residents must either have proof of vaccination or must have a negative COVID-19 test to eat in restaurants, take in a movie or travel on public transportation.
A week after Macron’s edict this month, some 3.7 million people had signed up for their first shot. Italy also will be requiring a “health pass” for residents. Here in the U.S., where too many states continue to reject sensible public health strategies, such a sweeping national solution won’t work. Targeted strategies in areas where infections are spiking are needed — and the goal must be delivering shots in arms.
President Macron is exactly right when he says vaccination is “the only path to return to normal life.” But if it doesn’t happen soon, the fourth wave will be crashing over us.
