Paid family and medical leave will benefit both employees and their employers.

Whether an employee can take time off for chemotherapy, or to care for a new baby or an ill relative and still receive a paycheck, such a benefit brings peace of mind to employees. In a crisis, workers don’t have to worry about going broke in addition to dealing with an emergency. For employers, the benefits also are clear. Happy employees do a better job. Turnover is reduced, keeping costs lower for bosses.

But legislation being debated in the Legislature — while well-intended — still needs work if it’s to benefit both employees and employers.