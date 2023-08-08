President Joe Biden, on a trip West to discuss, among other things, his climate change initiatives, has arrived in a New Mexico on fire.

It’s been a dry, hot summer — thankfully, temperatures have cooled and some rain fell Tuesday. Yet our state is battling two wildfires ignited in forests with plenty of fuel to burn. There’s even a recycling center in Albuquerque smoldering after a blaze earlier this week.

In Arizona, the president announced a new national monument for the Grand Canyon, which will preserve almost a million acres and limit uranium mining. In doing so, Biden told the country we needed to remember even the ugly parts of our history, a reminder that tribal residents of Arizona were pushed out of their lands around the Grand Canyon and a direct slam at opponents in the GOP seeking to whitewash history. Such contrasts are essential when a candidate begins to make his case for the voters.

