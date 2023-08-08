President Joe Biden, on a trip West to discuss, among other things, his climate change initiatives, has arrived in a New Mexico on fire.
It’s been a dry, hot summer — thankfully, temperatures have cooled and some rain fell Tuesday. Yet our state is battling two wildfires ignited in forests with plenty of fuel to burn. There’s even a recycling center in Albuquerque smoldering after a blaze earlier this week.
In Arizona, the president announced a new national monument for the Grand Canyon, which will preserve almost a million acres and limit uranium mining. In doing so, Biden told the country we needed to remember even the ugly parts of our history, a reminder that tribal residents of Arizona were pushed out of their lands around the Grand Canyon and a direct slam at opponents in the GOP seeking to whitewash history. Such contrasts are essential when a candidate begins to make his case for the voters.
Here in New Mexico, the president is slated to discuss how the climate change fight means jobs, while in Utah he will mark the first anniversary of the PACT Act that provides new benefits to those exposed to toxic substances.
Fundraisers are part of the tour, signaling the campaign season is underway. Biden will haul in cash while making the case to voters about the administration’s accomplishments. They’re substantial, but that news often gets lost in the constant noise of discussions about Donald Trump’s crimes against the Constitution and the country. Or, depending on the network, pretending those crimes were nothing more than the statements of a bloviating would-be authoritarian, but harmless in the whole.
Even out of office, the disgraced ex-president sucks the oxygen out of the room.
That’s why it is essential for Biden to get away from Washington, D.C., as he is doing this week. That’s when voters can see him and hear what is working because of his administration’s policies. Unemployment is at 3.5%, inflation is down to its lowest level in two years at 3%, and billions of dollars from the Inflation Reduction Act are being invested in clean energy.
Biden is a president who knows how to pass and execute policies, despite the closely divided government and the deep fissures in the country. He doesn’t lose sight of the goal, but must sell his record. It’s hard to get a word in edgewise, even as president, with the spotlight so determinedly focused on Trump.
Still, national news shows might remain all Trump, all the time, but a president visiting Arizona, New Mexico or Utah will receive extensive coverage on local television news, radio and, of course, the front pages of newspapers. Voters can’t help but notice the president in their back yard, even if they become a little annoyed over traffic delays, as are expected in Albuquerque on Wednesday.
Biden’s trip will be competing with the fresh wildfires here in New Mexico — the Black Feather Fire northeast of Cuba and the American Mesa Fire near Dulce. The blazes are testament to the need to control rising temperatures; the fires are more frequent and hotter in this new era of less precipitation and rising temperatures.
The juxtaposition of a president dedicated to fighting climate change and evidence the battle must not be delayed — the burning forests — underscores the stakes of the 2024 election. As president and candidate, Biden must keep making his case — in person, with determination and facts on his side.