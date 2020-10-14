The obelisk marking the center of the Santa Fe Plaza is no more.
Activists or vandals — choose your word — took it down Monday, appropriately on Indigenous Peoples Day.
Appropriately because, in addition to dedications to soldiers who fought in New Mexico Civil War battles, one side of the monument praised the “heroes” of the Indian wars in New Mexico Territory fallen in battle against “savage” Natives.
That language is and has been unacceptable, so much so that someone scratched it out back in 1974 while no one was paying attention.
Yet the monument remained, controversial up until the moment it was toppled. In rubble, it continues to divide.
We have said, more than once, delays in addressing the questions of Santa Fe’s past would be a mistake. Earlier this year, Mayor Alan Webber had promised activists the Plaza obelisk would be removed — a city and state crew attempted it during the dark of night, only to see the effort fail because of the structure’s weight.
It came down fast Monday, but its wreckers had no interest in preservation. They were intent on destruction. That can happen quickly, while the difficult work of discussion, removal and coming to consensus on a better way to honor the past takes time, long conversations and hard work.
Webber did have the statue of Don Diego de Vargas taken from Cathedral Park, likely preserving it, given the climate of the times. A third controversial monument, to Kit Carson — scout, soldier, killer — remains by the federal courthouse downtown.
We said at the time that unilateral removals generally are against the best interests of the community but that in this season of unease — racial unrest, pandemic, isolation and a harsh economy — protecting public safety was paramount.
But we urged city leaders to hurry toward a resolution, writing as recently as Sept. 21, “It’s important to show people on all sides that movement is happening.” As we also wrote, “Santa Fe must get to work figuring out what to do about public monuments and statues, not for symbolic purpose, but as a way to unite the city before its people turn on each other.”
That process will begin now; it’s important and essential. History can help guide us with perspectives from our past.
Several Santa Fe luminaries of yesteryear had wanted the obelisk gone or altered over the years. Famed architect John Gaw Meem, back in 1967, preferred a bandstand in the center, just as in earlier iterations of the Plaza. Historian Myra Ellen Jenkins called that idea bunk, writing in October 1967 in The New Mexican that “the soldiers’ monument … has been a historical landmark of Santa Fe for 100 years. With the interest aroused in recent years to save historical structures and street patterns, it seems scarcely fitting to destroy the character of the plaza.”
By 1973, when the City Council voted to remove it, Meem had changed his mind and believed it should stay put. Priest and historian Fray Angélico Chávez wrote in 1974 that the obelisk should be kept but statues representing the cultures of New Mexico added — he envisioned Pueblo, Spanish, Mexican and American figures to tell a fuller story.
By 1981, a city committee again wanted it gone, preferring a gazebo. Jenkins was still engaged in the battle, reminding all involved that property titles in Santa Fe are based on the obelisk since it was used as the center of the Santa Fe land grant in the 1890s. Removal also could mean the loss of the Plaza’s status as a National Historic Landmark, historians have argued.
And so the conversation has gone, over and over, into a new century. Inertia, federal and state protections, and a strong preserve-our-history sentiment had kept the monument intact. Until 2020 that is, when people demanded that during this year of Black Lives Matter that now — not later — is the moment to confront the sins of the past.
The removal of the obelisk has caused jubilation among some. Others are heartsick. Some are furious, wondering why police did not step in to stop the vandalism.
We want more answers, obviously, but do want to offer thanks for no one being severely injured or killed. A monument is not worth a life. By disengaging, our police did not turn on citizens, surely something to celebrate.
What next? There will be legal consequences, as investigators take apart the timeline of what happened and identify who took the monument down. That’s separate from what the rest of us need to do, including as a community turning down the flames of anger. Racist, ugly language has no place in this discussion.
The people of Santa Fe already have missed the opportunity to discuss collectively how best to honor our shared, difficult and often bloody past. We missed the opportunity to listen and collaborate. We missed the opportunity to preserve intact the Soldiers Monument, the original name, perhaps at a military or history museum.
Now, let’s decide — together — what happens next. Something beautiful can emerge. And it must.
My humble opinion: Remove what's left of the monument and make the center of the Plaza an open space. This would make it an even better community gathering place, while preserving the spirit of the Spanish and Pueblo plazas that preceded it. (The plaques commemorating the Union soldiers could be put in another location.)
Just what have we learned, I would say nothing, the emotional changes in the Santa Fe I grew up in have changed it forever. It is not the city different but fast becoming a city much like where those who are moving here make it feel like their old home town.It has been pasteurized and homogenized to make our beloved community unrecognizable. It's a foreign place for us who have lived in this area for centuries. We were a land of cousins with feasting together, intermarrying and most of all respecting each other. Arnold Vigil was right to criticize the changes for the worst for us.
[crying][thumbup]
How is this a Santa Fe story? These changes are happening all over the US, all over north, central and south America, all over the world. As human mobility has increased (whether or not you think it is a bad idea), the idea that there are going to continue to be places that just carry on, isolated from change, has become less and less tenable.
The pasteurization and homogenization has more to do with US corporate culture than the people moving here - the steady rise of national chains that have destroyed local businesses not just in Santa Fe but across the country.
I'm a newcomer to Santa Fe, but the history I've read so far doesn't really support your glowing recollections of the past. Maybe if you were a part of the right subset of Hispano culture it might have seemed that way? But what about everybody else who was here (not least the many different branches of the Pueblo peoples)? Were they all feasting together and intermarrying?
Four years ago, I spent an extended visit around the Mediterranean coast of Spain (Andalusia, Murcia, Valencia, Catalonia). Just like so many other totally different places (Alaska, London, Northern California, Greece to name just a few), community after community there laments the loss of "the old", the loss of certain connections, the loss of traditions and culture.
If you really want to stop this from happening, you need a wider vision than "it's all caused by newcomers". The changes afoot in the world go far, far beyond the borders of Santa Fe, New Mexico and the Americas. They have roots much deeper than people wanting Santa Fe to "feel like their old home town". I won't lecture you on what I think those deeper, wider and more powerful forces actually are, but I encourage you to think bigger rather than lamenting just the changes here in Santa Fe.
Its a little late to ask for calm and reconciliation, Inez. A mob took matters into its own hands. As far as Mayor Webber and the SFPD, one expects them to deal with an obelisk during a pandemic when thousands are hungry, out of work, dealing with kids out of school, and lacking health insurance and worrying about contracting an inscrutible but deadly illness? Suggesting we put that all aside and deal with a stupid piece of concrete is idiotic.
This should have been left to wait till the global crisis was over with. No statue or monument went hungry tonight or needed emergency assistance. These clowns who put this first and foremost had too much money and time on their hands. The SFNM should be criticizing them rather than making excuses. Out of the rubble, we need to put our priorities in order. If people are sick, hungry, out of work or out of home, we need to deal with them first. The wokesters, if they really are useful, should be lending a hand with reality rather than pompously demanding that we apologize for stuff that is long gone and can wait.
Several years ago, I was on a ferry crossing the Lawrence River from Quebec City. I was a on a bicycle, and another older gentleman on a bicycle started chatting with me. He bad been born in Quebec but had lived all over the world before moving back to the village where he grew up to live out the last few decades of his life. We laughed and exchanged views about the difference in the way that Quebec and Ontario deal with bilingualism. At some point, he picked up that I had been born in the UK, and immediately switched to make a joke about Guillame (William) the Conqueror, the Norman king who successfully invaded England nearly a thousand years ago. I grimaced a bit, because one of the very first things you are taught in an English school's history class is the story of the Norman conquest - how the French came, transformed the English language, changed the culture, the law, the ruling classes and so much more. This is still a sore point not so hidden under the surface of English culture down to this very day.
Both the French (and their Quebecois cousins) and the English still have strong cultural stories and reactions related to an event that took place nearly 1000 years ago. Perhaps it's not so unreasonable to think that a series of events that began a bit more than 500 years ago in this part of the world might still have some real cultural significance to (at least) the people who lost more as they unfolded (and continue to unfold). It's not about "the wokesters", but about very real grievances concerning relatively recent history.
How much does it all matter during a pandemic? I suppose that depends on how much you think the pandemic matters, really. It seems that we still get professional and (some) college sports to continue in spite of the pandemic, so maybe feeling that dropping concerns about justice during a pandemic isn't necessary is at least a little understandable?
