New Mexico has an unprecedented opportunity, with more than $1 billion coming to the state through settlements of lawsuits against retailers and manufacturers of prescription drugs that fueled the deadly opioid epidemic across the country.

The dollars have the potential to save lives, improve communities and prevent human suffering. But only if — and this is a big if — governments charged with spending this windfall do so wisely. The dollars are astounding, with an estimated $50 billion total expected to come to states as a result of the various settlements.

The state Attorney General’s Office confirmed Friday it had reached a record $500 million settlement with Walgreens, a final deal in the case against pharmacies. The money will be distributed over several years.

