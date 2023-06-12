New Mexico has an unprecedented opportunity, with more than $1 billion coming to the state through settlements of lawsuits against retailers and manufacturers of prescription drugs that fueled the deadly opioid epidemic across the country.
The dollars have the potential to save lives, improve communities and prevent human suffering. But only if — and this is a big if — governments charged with spending this windfall do so wisely. The dollars are astounding, with an estimated $50 billion total expected to come to states as a result of the various settlements.
The state Attorney General’s Office confirmed Friday it had reached a record $500 million settlement with Walgreens, a final deal in the case against pharmacies. The money will be distributed over several years.
The lawsuits stemmed from the decadeslong opioids crisis, in which more than 564,000 people in the United States fatally overdosed from prescription and illicit opioids between 1999 and 2020. As deaths mounted and the crisis worsened, states and cities successfully sued drug manufacturers, pharmaceutical distributors and pharmacies for the harm they caused.
The question for governments is this: How can the dollars be spent to have the most impact?
Unlike the 1998 massive tobacco settlement, the opioid settlement is written to ensure the bulk of dollars are spent on actually mitigating the crisis. There’s a requirement that 70% of the money must go to actual opioid-related expenses. Only 15% of the funds can be used for administrative expenses or for governments to reimburse past opioid-related expenses, with another 15% for states to spend in a discretionary manner.
Officials with the city of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County already are developing spending plans for the millions they will receive. National recommendations endorsed by some 60 groups, including such organizations as the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, offer these guiding principles:
• Spend the money to save lives.
• Use evidence to guide spending.
• Invest in youth prevention.
• Focus on racial equity.
• Develop a fair and transparent process for deciding where to spend the funding.
Even though these are early days in deciding how best to use settlement dollars, the Opioid Litigation Principles Awards have been handed out. Rock County, Wis., and the state of Colorado are the inaugural winners of the Excellence in the Application of the principles.
The Wisconsin county was honored for the way its work group involved the community to ensure a transparent process in handing out settlement funds. In Colorado, the state started early in planning for expected funds, involving the Office of the Attorney General and a number of nonprofits to plan how best to fight addiction. Colorado is using regional collaboration to disperse funds — a smart strategy that helps eliminate duplication of services.
Already, financial documents show opioid settlement payments of $958,185.50 have been made to the city of Santa Fe and $765,393.45 has gone to Santa Fe County.
The cash hasn’t been spent yet, but Santa Fe County is budgeting around $113,000 for a new position in the fire department’s Mobile Integrated Health Office to offer support for behavioral health crises and drug overdoses. Another $120,000 will be used to purchase Naltrexone medicine for the county jail to treat alcohol and opioid addiction.
Across the country, ideas for spending opioid settlement dollars vary from a proposal in Rhode Island to spend $2 million to provide safe drug consumption sites to Maine’s push to spend 3% of its settlement dollars for education programs in schools. In Louisiana, some 20% of settlement money will be going directly to local sheriffs.
Obviously, states will have different priorities and plans for their drug settlement dollars. In New Mexico, the opioid epidemic has ravaged lives and community. We need treatment options, prevention programs, aid for impacted communities and a host of other services. The money must not be wasted.